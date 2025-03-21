Public EV charger users get just 37% of the expected rate

What we found in real-world testing

To ensure a level playing field among our test cars, we didn’t pre-condition any of them prior to charging. Instead, we drove each test car for one and a half to two hours prior to charging.

However, the results of our testing show that it is not essential to pre-heat batteries to gain the maximum charge. When charging our Vauxhall Astra Electric at Fastned sites in Baslidon and St Albans, we achieved the car’s top rate for its state of charge: with 31% in its battery, it charged at 100kW, and when it had 36% in its battery it achieved 83kW; these figures are in line with the charging curve for the model.

At eight of the sites, we found that the chargers delivered power at less than two-thirds of the rate we should have received, markedly increasing the time we had to spend plugged in.

The slowest charging speed we saw was 48kW in a Renault Scenic E-Tech at an InstaVolt charger in Twickenham, Middlesex. The advertised maximum charging rate was 125kW and, although our test car was capable of charging at up to 130kW while its battery was at 4% (according to charging curve data from independent EV data website evkx.net), the fastest speed we saw of 48kW was just 37% of the expected speed.

We also received power at 49% of the promised rate at a Shell Recharge site in Tytherington, near Macclesfield, where we charged a Peugeot e-208. The site’s maximum advertised speed was 150kW and our test car should have achieved 98kW with its batteries at 29%. However, it, too, topped out at 48kW during our charging session.

Not all sites provided slower charging than expected, though. Two Fastned sites in Basildon, Essex, and St Albans, Hertfordshire, both provided power at 100% of the expected rate for our Vauxhall Astra Electric, and an InstaVolt charger in Bromley, Kent, gave our Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric a top speed of 98kW.