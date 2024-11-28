NEW REVIEWS:

Renault Scenic long-term test: report 2
Renault Scenic long-term test: report 2

In theory, the latest Renault Scenic electric SUV looks extremely compelling, offering a long range at a tempting price. We're living with one to see how good it is in practice...

Renault Scenic home charging 1
Allan Muir
Published28 November 2024
The car Renault Scenic Long Range Iconic Run by Allan Muir, managing editor

Why we’re running it To find out whether the Scenic is a better family-sized electric SUV than the likes of the Tesla Model Y

Needs to Deliver all the comfort and practicality expected of a family SUV, while being as easy to live with as an electric vehicle with such a long official range should be

Mileage 2284 List price £45,495 Target Price £41,804 Price as tested £46,795 Test range 290 miles Official range 369 miles 

28 November 2024 – Striking distance

Some of the electric vehicles (EVs) I’ve run over the years have had quite short ranges, leading to anxiety on longer journeys and a frustrating amount of time spent waiting for the battery to be replenished. So it’s a relief to be back in one with a long range, as is the case with my Renault Scenic.

Renault Scenic home charging 4

Although my range-topping model isn’t achieving anything like its impressive official range of 369 miles, for now I’m going to blame the colder conditions we’ve experienced since I took delivery. My car is currently proving capable of covering up to 290 miles between top-ups, and I’m confident it would top 300 miles in warmer conditions (when batteries are at their most efficient).

That’s even better than I was getting out of the Kia EV6 I ran a couple of years ago, and makes longer trips as relaxing as they’d be in any other family SUV with as much space, comfort and refinement as the Scenic (which, to be clear, is considerable on all counts).

In many of my previous EVs, day trips (like the one I did from London to the Cotswolds and back recently) would definitely have required at least one stop at a public rapid charger en route, but there’s simply no need in the Scenic. Although the battery wasn’t 100% full prior to departure, I covered 250 miles or so on a variety of roads and still had a comfortable amount left in the ‘tank’ by the time I got home again.

Renault Scenic in Cotswolds

In fact, I’m going to have to recalibrate my brain slightly to make allowances for the Scenic’s generosity. You see, in the past I’ve usually erred on the side of caution when it comes to recharging and started looking for a suitable power supply when the remaining range drops below 30% or so on long trips. But that sort of level in the Scenic means I’ve still got an indicated 100 miles or more of range left, so I can press on with confidence. What’s more, I love being able to go out for a day and not immediately have to plug in every time I get home. With a bit of luck, I’ll rarely have to go near a public charger.

Also consider

