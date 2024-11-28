Renault Scenic long-term test: report 2

That’s even better than I was getting out of the Kia EV6 I ran a couple of years ago, and makes longer trips as relaxing as they’d be in any other family SUV with as much space, comfort and refinement as the Scenic (which, to be clear, is considerable on all counts). In many of my previous EVs, day trips (like the one I did from London to the Cotswolds and back recently) would definitely have required at least one stop at a public rapid charger en route, but there’s simply no need in the Scenic. Although the battery wasn’t 100% full prior to departure, I covered 250 miles or so on a variety of roads and still had a comfortable amount left in the ‘tank’ by the time I got home again.

In fact, I’m going to have to recalibrate my brain slightly to make allowances for the Scenic’s generosity. You see, in the past I’ve usually erred on the side of caution when it comes to recharging and started looking for a suitable power supply when the remaining range drops below 30% or so on long trips. But that sort of level in the Scenic means I’ve still got an indicated 100 miles or more of range left, so I can press on with confidence. What’s more, I love being able to go out for a day and not immediately have to plug in every time I get home. With a bit of luck, I’ll rarely have to go near a public charger. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here