EV manifesto: how the government should help drivers switch

When it comes to residents’ parking permits, we think it’s fair that EVs should face lower fees than the lowest-polluting combustion cars, as an incentive towards uptake of the former. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case, because some authorities set permit costs for EVs based on their battery size.

For example, in Islington, only owners of EVs with batteries smaller than 59kWh face a lower fee than those with petrol cars that emit 120g/km of CO2 or less – equivalent to a Ford Puma small SUV. That car attracts a £150 fee – the same as the fee levied at EVs with 60-69kWh batteries, such as the Kia Niro EV. And the fee rises as high as £230 for EVs with batteries of 90kWh or larger, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

This disincentivises families from switching to an EV as their only car, many of whom need the longer range that larger batteries can provide.

The Government should also provide funding for local authorities to make all council car parks free for EVs while they are being charged. This will be especially helpful to those who can’t charge at home.

5. Speed up planning reform proposals

In the 2023 Autumn Budget, the previous Government announced changes to legislation to remove some of the biggest obstacles to the rollout of the public EV charging network.

It said it would remove unnecessary planning constraints to accelerate the expansion of the EV charging infrastructure and consult on amending the National Planning Policy Framework to ensure prioritisation of EV charge points, including EV charging hubs.

It also promised substantive action to speed up connection to the electricity grid. With some projects facing a wait of five years before connection is possible, the promise of an extra 100GW of grid capacity was hoped to bring that delay down to a maximum of six months.