2025 Leapmotor C10 REEV review: new plug-in hybrid SUV driven

On sale: Late 2025 Price: £36,500 (est)

If you're running a long distance race, a boost from an energy gel or a protein bar can go a long way in helping you get to the finish line. And similarly, the Leapmotor C10 REEV drives like an electric car but comes with a petrol engine generator to top up the battery and keep you going.

In short, the C10 REEV is what’s called a range-extender hybrid and is similar to the system in a Nissan Qashqai e-Power. However, the C10 REEV goes one step further by being a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and is fitted with a large battery that you can charge via a socket if you want to maximise fuel efficiency.