Best hybrid SUVs 2024 – reviewed, rated and ranked

Not so long ago, if you wanted an SUV, it was almost always best to go for a diesel engine. However, changes to the company car tax system, combined with improvements in hybrid car technology, means cars which mix petrol and electric power are now great for your wallet as well as your conscience.

In addition, the number of hybrid SUVs available has exploded in the last couple of years. But this increased choice can be a negative as well as a positive, making it harder to decide what to go for.

So, here we count down our current top 10 across both regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs, starting with the our experienced team of road testers has determined to be the class leader – the Mercedes GLC 300e – and reveal the model that's best avoided. As well as our reviews, we'll show you the best hybrid SUV deals available for these models.