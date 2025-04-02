Should you buy an ex-Motability car?

Ex-Motability Scheme cars can be a great way to get a good quality nearly-new or used car at an appealing price, according to our research.

The Motability Scheme allows people who are eligible for one of a number of mobility benefits, such as Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the Disability Living Allowance (DLA), to use that money to lease a brand new vehicle.

All the vehicles leased under the Motability Scheme must be maintained by the main dealer network during the lease, so they should be very well looked after and have full service history – and they’ll have had any necessary recall work carried out. If you’re buying a car that’s just left the Motability scheme, you can also be confident that it’s only had one previous owner.