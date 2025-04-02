Are disabled drivers being left behind in the transition to electric vehicles?

"Wheelchair users had concerns about charge points being out of reach and the potential trip hazards around charging bays were an issue for people with mobility problems.

"This research came on the back of our groundbreaking research funded by the Motability Foundation that found while two-thirds of disabled drivers were willing to consider buying an EV, they were put off by the lack of accessible charge points, parking bays not having sufficient space around them to manoeuvre a wheelchair and apps not identifying accessible charger locations.

"They all add up to motivated disabled drivers ruling out a move to electric.

"While British Standards exist detailing a recommended design for accessible chargers, (PAS 1889) and the digital platforms associated with them, recent research by Vauxhall found that only 2.3% of on-street EV chargers in the UK are accessible.

"Disabled people are very much dependent on the public charging network. Research carried out for the Motability Foundation in 2020 found that by 2035 up to 50% (1.35 million) of all drivers or passengers with a disability (estimated at 2.7 million) are expected to be partially or wholly reliant on public charging infrastructure, so although PAS 1889 was a genuine step forward, it relies on the goodwill of industry to make charging points accessible. The figures from Vauxhall show this just isn’t there.