Best used sports cars

A sports car is very much a purchase of the heart. Whether you're intrigued by the thought of style, performance or an exciting drive, you want something that'll make you grin from ear to ear – a car that'll make you feel like it's Christmas every time you hop in the driver's seat.

Satisfying these cravings can cost a lot of money, though, so buying your sports car used makes a lot of sense.

Take your pick from these 10 terrific cars. All are great to drive, sometimes for different reasons, but we think the best all-rounder currently is the wonderfully suave Audi TT Roadster.