2024 Porsche 911: sports car gets mild hybrid power
news

2024 Porsche 911: sports car gets mild hybrid power

Porsche 911 enters the electric age with mild hybrid power and an upgraded interior – but no rear seats unless you ask for them...

2024 Porsche 911 driving front
Darren Moss
Published28 May 2024
On sale Late summer | Price from £99,800

If you’re the sort of person who believes you shouldn’t be allowed a dictionary when playing scrabble, the new Porsche 911 might not be for you. That’s because it’s now available as a mild hybrid – and that could put purists off their lunch.

Or it would be until you learn that Porsche is using the electrical assistance granted by its new setup to enhance the 911’s performance. In Carrera GTS form, an electric motor helps to bring the turbocharger for the car’s 3.6-litre petrol engine up to speed quicker, allowing for faster responses, while a second electric motor incorporated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox adds extra shove to the tune of 54bhp.

2024 Porsche 911 driving rear

Combined, the Carrera GTS’ engine and motors develop 534bhp, allowing the car to sprint to 62mph in 3.0sec despite an extra 50kg of weight being added.

To go with its extra power, the Carrera GTS also receives rear-wheel steering, meaning it should feel keener to turn into corners at higher speeds, and easier to manoeuvre around town. The car’s ride height has also been lowered by 10mm. 

Despite being a mild hybrid, the Carrera GTS’ fuel economy figure of 26.9mpg is not the most efficient in the line-up – the regular Carrera does 1mpg better.

2024 Porsche 911 interior

Speaking of the 911 Carrera, it continues to rely on combustion power alone. Its twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre engine has been boosted to 389bhp – up from 380bhp previously – resulting in a 0-62mph time of 3.9sec if you have the optional Sport Chrono pack fitted, and 4.1sec without.

The 911’s rear seats were only ever suitable for small adults or children, but in the new car Porsche is offering coupé versions with front seats only as standard – though you can add rear seats as a no-cost option. 

The 911 joins the Porsche Macan and Taycan in having a fully digital instrument cluster, shown on a 12.6in display, while the 10.9in infotainment touchscreen is said to be more customisable than before. 

You can have your 911 with rear or four-wheel drive, and in coupé, cabriolet or Targa forms, and while prices have risen over the old model, the 911 still undercuts its Aston Martin Vantage and Audi R8 rivals.

Also consider

