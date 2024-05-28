2024 Porsche 911: sports car gets mild hybrid power

On sale Late summer | Price from £99,800

If you’re the sort of person who believes you shouldn’t be allowed a dictionary when playing scrabble, the new Porsche 911 might not be for you. That’s because it’s now available as a mild hybrid – and that could put purists off their lunch.

Or it would be until you learn that Porsche is using the electrical assistance granted by its new setup to enhance the 911’s performance. In Carrera GTS form, an electric motor helps to bring the turbocharger for the car’s 3.6-litre petrol engine up to speed quicker, allowing for faster responses, while a second electric motor incorporated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox adds extra shove to the tune of 54bhp.