New Porsche 911 Carrera S gets 473bhp and 191mph top speed

On sale Now | Price from £119,800

In the world of sports cars, speed matters. So the fact that the new Porsche 911 Carrera S can reach 60mph in less time than it’s taken you to read this sentence is big news indeed.

In fact, just 3.3sec is all it takes to haul this new sports car up to motorway speeds – that’s 0.6sec faster than the standard Carrera, and quicker too than the rival Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT.