New Skoda Elroq vRS can hit 62mph in 5.4sec
New sporty version of our favourite family-sized electric SUV gets four-wheel drive and a welcome boost in power...
Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg knows a lot about going fast, but since hanging up his helmet in 2016 has dedicated himself to promoting environmental causes and sustainable living. And if he finds himself in the market for a new car, we reckon the new Skoda Elroq vRS will be right up his street.
That’s because the vRS takes everything which we love about the regular Skoda Elroq – our reigning Family Electric SUV of the Year – and adds more than a touch of spice. Indeed, with 335bhp coming from two electric motors, it’s substantially more powerful than the previously range-topping Elroq 85. It should also have more grip through corners, because this is the only Elroq to get four-wheel drive.
That extra power is enough to shorten the 0-62mph sprint time down to 5.4sec, which is faster than entry-level versions of the Porsche Macan Electric, and can be accomplished in less time than it took you to read this sentence. It’s worth noting, however, that both the Hyundai Ioniq 5N and Smart #1 Brabus is still faster.
The vRS also gets a larger battery than any other Elroq, at 84kWh, which endows it with an official range of 340 miles – that’s only slightly less than the 360 miles which the Elroq 85 could take you, thanks to its 77kWh battery, and is more than the #1 Brabus or Ioniq 5N can manage.
Skoda has lowered the ride height of the vRS by up to 15mm compared with other Elroqs, while the steering has been tuned to take into account the myriad tweaks which have been made to the car’s underpinnings, which are all designed to make it feel sporty and agile. It also receives more powerful brakes, and a wider array of driving modes compared with the standard car.
It’s good news when it comes to charging, too, because the vRS has the fastest charging speed of any Elroq, at 185kW – meaning a 10-80% top-up could take as little as 26 minutes if you use a suitably powerful charging point.
To go with its extra power, the Elroq vRS gets beefier looks, with exclusive 21in alloy wheels, body trim finished in black, and vRS badges on its front wings. The vRS badging continues inside, where you’ll find microfibre upholstery with lime green contrasting stitching and faux-carbonfibre trim.
There are also bespoke vRS graphics for the Elroq’s 5.0inch digital driver’s display and 13.0in infotainment screen. In the regular car, we’ve found the Elroq’s infotainment system to be easier to use than in rivals like the Mini Countryman Electric, but not as easy as the rival setups in the Kia EV3 and Renault Scenic.
There’s no change to how much space is available inside the Elroq, which means it will remain one of the most spacious electric family SUVs around, with plenty of space for your family to stretch out inside, and more boot space than in the EV3.
While prices have yet to be revealed, the Elroq vRS is expected to start from around £45,000. While that’s slightly more than you’ll pay for a #1 Brabus, it’s substantially less than an Ioniq 5N would cost you.
