New Skoda Elroq vRS can hit 62mph in 5.4sec

Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg knows a lot about going fast, but since hanging up his helmet in 2016 has dedicated himself to promoting environmental causes and sustainable living. And if he finds himself in the market for a new car, we reckon the new Skoda Elroq vRS will be right up his street.

That’s because the vRS takes everything which we love about the regular Skoda Elroq – our reigning Family Electric SUV of the Year – and adds more than a touch of spice. Indeed, with 335bhp coming from two electric motors, it’s substantially more powerful than the previously range-topping Elroq 85. It should also have more grip through corners, because this is the only Elroq to get four-wheel drive.

That extra power is enough to shorten the 0-62mph sprint time down to 5.4sec, which is faster than entry-level versions of the Porsche Macan Electric, and can be accomplished in less time than it took you to read this sentence. It’s worth noting, however, that both the Hyundai Ioniq 5N and Smart #1 Brabus is still faster.