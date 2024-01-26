How the Skoda Enyaq vRS adds more spark to electric driving

The future of driving is all-electric: there’s no doubt about that. But while the benefits of going all-electric in terms of lowering your running costs and your environmental impact are clear, there’s still a lingering question around whether electric cars will ever be as fun to drive as their petrol-powered equivalents.

The newly updated Skoda Enyaq vRS – available as both a stylish SUV, and an even sleeker Coupé – is here to bust that myth wide open. As the first all-electric model to carry Skoda’s vaunted performance vRS badge, the Skoda Enyaq vRS has an enviable pedigree to live up to. But, as we’ll explain, it also has the raw stats and credentials that prove it’s up to the task.

Building on the base of an award-winning model that has picked up a five-star What Car? review, the Skoda Enyaq vRS offers all the practicality of a family-friendly SUV, allied to lots of impressive tech and impressive safety, alongside its sparky performance and driving character.