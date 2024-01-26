Skoda Enyaq: why it makes a great company car

#1 Impressively low running costs

Let’s kick off with the biggest perk of a fully electric company car: helping you keep more of your pay packet in your wallet, rather than spending it on the run-around.

The fact that the Skoda Enyaq is fully electric means that its benefit-in-kind or BIK rates – which are calculated on CO2 emissions – are impressively low at 2% for the 2023/2024 tax year. That means a company car driver in the 40% tax bracket will pay annual BIK of just £311 a year (just £26 a month) for the privilege of driving a Skoda Enyaq 60, while for a 20% taxpayer it’s £156 a year or just £13 per month.

Such impressively low BIK rates also mean you can pick a model higher up the range with more features or options. For example, a company car driver in the 40% tax bracket could drive the stylish high-performance Skoda Enyaq vRS for just £456 a year or £38 a month, while a 20% taxpayer would pay just £228 a year or £19 a month. That’s a lot of Skoda Enyaq for your money.

When it comes to annual running costs, the Skoda Enyaq is exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) road tax until April 2025. You’re also exempt from daily Clean Air Zone (CAZ) or Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges in urban areas. The other big annual costs of running a car – servicing and maintenance – are also typically lower for electric models, as they have fewer complex moving parts.

Ultimately, it’s the ultra-low daily charging costs of the Skoda Enyaq’s ultra-efficient powertrain where the benefits of going fully electric really stand out for company car drivers. We’ll talk more about the detail of where, when and how best to charge to keep your costs low a bit further down in this article. But Skoda has a handy fuel savings calculator that lets you calculate the cost benefits of going fully electric with the Skoda Enyaq.