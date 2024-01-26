Skoda Enyaq: why it makes a great company car
We explain how the fully electric Skoda Enyaq is perfect for user-choosers, salary sacrifice drivers and fleet managers alike...
When it comes to picking your next company car, it’s a perk you absolutely want to make the most of. Because the perfect company car not only has to suit the work journeys you do each and every day. It should also work hard for you away from the office, whether as a family run-around, or enjoying weekend time with your friends.
That’s where the fully electric Skoda Enyaq – available as both a stylish SUV, and as an even sleeker Coupé – hits the mark on all counts.
Alongside impressively low benefit-in-kind (BIK) of just 2% and low everyday all-electric running costs, the Skoda Enyaq offers impressive range, ultra-rapid charging and smart always-connected tech that’s perfect for journeys short and long, as well as loads of family or activity-friendly flexible space for passengers (and more).
The Skoda Enyaq is also incredibly stylish with a wealth of cosseting touches that give you that premium car feel. No wonder the Skoda Enyaq has picked up a five-star What Car? review. But, when it comes to being the perfect company car, we know the details matters. And that’s why we’ve gone into more depth. And it all starts with the finances…
#1 Impressively low running costs
Let’s kick off with the biggest perk of a fully electric company car: helping you keep more of your pay packet in your wallet, rather than spending it on the run-around.
The fact that the Skoda Enyaq is fully electric means that its benefit-in-kind or BIK rates – which are calculated on CO2 emissions – are impressively low at 2% for the 2023/2024 tax year. That means a company car driver in the 40% tax bracket will pay annual BIK of just £311 a year (just £26 a month) for the privilege of driving a Skoda Enyaq 60, while for a 20% taxpayer it’s £156 a year or just £13 per month.
Such impressively low BIK rates also mean you can pick a model higher up the range with more features or options. For example, a company car driver in the 40% tax bracket could drive the stylish high-performance Skoda Enyaq vRS for just £456 a year or £38 a month, while a 20% taxpayer would pay just £228 a year or £19 a month. That’s a lot of Skoda Enyaq for your money.
When it comes to annual running costs, the Skoda Enyaq is exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) road tax until April 2025. You’re also exempt from daily Clean Air Zone (CAZ) or Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges in urban areas. The other big annual costs of running a car – servicing and maintenance – are also typically lower for electric models, as they have fewer complex moving parts.
Ultimately, it’s the ultra-low daily charging costs of the Skoda Enyaq’s ultra-efficient powertrain where the benefits of going fully electric really stand out for company car drivers. We’ll talk more about the detail of where, when and how best to charge to keep your costs low a bit further down in this article. But Skoda has a handy fuel savings calculator that lets you calculate the cost benefits of going fully electric with the Skoda Enyaq.
Obviously, as the saying goes, your mileage may vary, but it shows that a driver doing 15,000 miles a year can save around £900 by switching from a petrol model doing around 56.5mpg to a Skoda Enyaq 85 Edition.
#2 The range to suit every journey
The chief purpose of a company car, by definition, is to enable the daily commute and other work-related journeys. But a company car also needs to be the perfect match for life away from the office – serving as a family-friendly car for daily school runs, weekly shopping trips, weekends away with friends or epic holiday escapes.
You can find out how the Skoda Enyaq suits your journey types and driving style using Skoda’s smart range calculator, but the Skoda Enyaq boasts impressive range figures that are a match for any company car driver – whether their journeys are long or short.
The recently updated Skoda Enyaq 60 offers up to 249 miles of range as standard, for example, while the Skoda Enyaq 85 Edition Coupé boasts up to 353 miles.
And it’s not just a case of how much range you’ve got. It’s how you use it. Around 75% of motorists commute less than 10 miles to work, so the Skoda Enyaq boasts more than enough range for most drivers to do a week or more of typical 20 to 30-mile commutes or local family journeys on one charge without needing to plug in.
Alternatively, consider a family holiday from London to picturesque Ilfracombe on the North Devon coast. That’s a 230-mile journey that would likely take between four and five hours to cover, and it’s unlikely that you won’t stop en route for coffee or lunch. The perfect fit for a quick top-up. Talking of which…
#3 Ultra-rapid charging that fits work and play
With the average UK commute generally lasting only a few miles, you may not need to charge your Skoda Enyaq as often as you might think. Even if you do have a longer-than-average commute – or need to do lots of work trips to off-site meetings, conferences and the like – the Skoda Enyaq puts you in control of charging rather than the other way round.
You can learn more about all the different ways you can charge your Skoda Enyaq (and how long it takes) using Skoda’s charging calculator. But let’s break down the key options.
You may be able to charge your company car at work for free. Equally, for most company car drivers, the majority of your charging will probably take place at home overnight when you’re not using your vehicle anyway. According to the RAC Foundation, the typical UK car spends 96% of its time parked up, with 73% of that spent sitting at home on your driveway. So, the most sensible time and place to charge is overnight at home, when the vehicle is idle anyway.
That way, you can take advantage of more cost-effective, off-peak home energy tariffs, which make charging more economical. Equally, since you probably won’t be using a huge amount of range each day, an overnight top-up will probably be just that – a top-up, helping you start the next day with a ‘full tank’. Far easier than stopping every evening or morning to fill up with petrol or diesel.
If you are on the road and need a mid-journey top-up, the Skoda Enyaq offers impressive rapid charging capacities – perfect for the UK’s ever-growing network of rapid and ultra-rapid charge points. The Skoda Enyaq 60 can charge at 120kW as standard, while the Skoda Enyaq 85 can charge at 135kW. The Skoda Enyaq 85x and vRS models boast ultra-rapid charging capability of 175kW.
That means you can top-up from 10% to 80% in just 28 minutes – the perfect break for a coffee, a bite to eat, or a chance to send some emails or check in with your colleagues back at the office.
What’s more, finding the right chargers has never been easier, thanks to Skoda’s smart always-on connectivity. Using the Skoda Enyaq’s Skoda Connect functionality and the MySkoda smartphone app, you can pre-plan a route and charging stops remotely before you even step away from your home sofa or office desk.
On the move, the Skoda Enyaq’s smart electric-focused in-car satellite navigation lets you adapt on the fly, picking the best charging stops for your route, or finding parking with charge points near your destination. That way you can make the most of a long, slow top-up charge while you’re having that crucial meeting or working lunch.
#4 Staying on top of charging costs (and receipts)
As a company car driver, keeping track of expenses and travel receipts is always important. So, when it comes to charging, Skoda has the answer for that too. After all, who wants to juggle a wealth of charging cards, apps and memberships with different suppliers, or pay a premium for pay-as-you-go charging?
Skoda’s Powerpass app, card and streamlined membership packages give you seamless hassle-free one-account access to more than 500,000 charging points across Europe from multiple suppliers – including the ultra-rapid IONITY network.
No more fumbling through a massive sheaf of different charging account cards and losing track of costs. One card, one account, making submitting expenses simple.
And, of course, all the same easy payment benefits of Skoda Powerpass apply when you’re using the Skoda Enyaq for family-based trips too, making journeys hassle-free and eliminating any concerns over range.
#5 Taking away the stress of driving (and adding some fun)
According to research from the Trade Union Congress, while many motorists have relatively short commutes in terms of distance, the average time spent commuting in the UK can be as much as 59 minutes – and that’s not considering the time spent travelling between meetings, site visits and other work-related journeys.
So, it’s important for company car drivers who do spend a lot of time behind the wheel to have a car that’s as fun and stress-free to drive as possible.
The Skoda Enyaq delivers on that (and more), with enviable all-electric performance stats that outshine many petrol and diesel rivals. The rear-wheel drive Skoda Enyaq 60 boasts 179PS and 310Nm of instantly available fully electric torque as standard, while the recently updated Skoda Enyaq 85 delivers 286PS and 545Nm of torque. Skoda Enyaq 85x Sportline Plus models step things up a notch further still, adding an extra electric motor on the front axle for true confidence-inspiring all-wheel drive.
Finally, there’s a sporty Skoda Enyaq that will put a bit of extra pep in the stride of any company car driver. The all-wheel-drive Skoda Enyaq vRS is Skoda’s first all-electric high-performance vRS model – delivering real punch with its amped-up 340PS from its twin-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, delivering 545Nm of torque through the rear wheels and 134Nm through the front.
Working with lowered adaptive suspension which offers tauter handling in Sport mode – and adding an extra dose of sporty style inside and out – the Skoda Enyaq vRS can sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 5.5s. Easily enough to put a smile on your face, whatever the outcome of your last meeting.
The Skoda Enyaq is packed with a wealth of smart always-online Skoda Connect tech that links to the MySkoda app on your smartphone – helping you plan and navigate your way through your journeys with ease. You also get a comprehensive roster of driving aids that lend a helping hand on the road, as well as parking aids that ease the stress at the end of your journey.
As part of its five-star review, What Car? highlighted the impressive levels of safety kit that come as standard on the Skoda Enyaq – one of the key reasons why it secured a five-star rating in Euro NCAP’s demanding safety tests in 2021, with one of the highest occupation protection scores of the year at 94% and a maximum score for child protection. As a result, What Car? also ranked the Skoda Enyaq third in its 2022 What Car? Awards For Safety.
So, whether you’re driving on your own for work, or enjoying the company of friends and family, you can be sure that the Skoda Enyaq will help keep them safe.
#6 Standout style, space and practicality
Finally, when it comes to picking a company car, it’s not just all work and no play. You want a stylish car that makes you feel good, but one that’s also up to the task when it comes to packing in more with family and friends at the weekend.
The Skoda Enyaq will certainly make you feel like a high-achiever, thanks to its premium-feeling design. Every Skoda Enyaq boasts strong dynamic exterior styling, thanks to the bold grille, sharp edges and stylish LED headlights, which can be upgraded on selected models to full LED matrix headlights with a three-dimensional crystal design with front fog lights and headlight washers. Meanwhile, the optional Crystal Face front grille, containing 131 LEDs across 18 strips, adds a wow factor.
When it comes to passenger space, the Skoda Enyaq scores highly. The positioning of the car’s battery under the floor means there is ample space to fit five people comfortably – including taller passengers – in both the front and the rear.
Equally, the interior of every Skoda Enyaq feels incredibly cossetting, with a wide array of Design Selection packages that let you choose seat upholsteries and in-car trim materials, as well as technology and practicality packs for even more smart features.
As What Car? highlighted in its five-star review, the Skoda Enyaq also boasts plenty of luggage space. You get up to 585 litres as standard in the Skoda Enyaq SUV, or up to 1710 litres with the 60:40 split-rear seats folded down. According to the five-star What Car? review, that’s enough for nine carry-on suitcases.
Pick the sleek Skoda Enyaq Coupe, and you still get 570 litres, expanding up to 1610 litres. That luggage space has also been designed to be as easy to use as possible, with lots of family-friendly ‘Simply Clever’ features.
So, there you go. There are plenty of reasons to consider the Skoda Enyaq as your next company car. Make sure it’s on your shortlist when the fleet managers gives you a call…
