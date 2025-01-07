New kit and enhanced tech for sharp new Skoda Enyaq
SUV and coupé versions of electric Skoda are more aerodynamic for improved range...
On sale Spring 2025 | Price from £38,000 (est)
“Success comes from listening to your customer” is a quote often attributed to Richard Branson. And it’s clearly been on the lips of Skoda bosses, because the revisions made to the 2025 Skoda Enyaq squarely face down our criticisms of the current car: namely, the entry-level model’s charging time and modest standard equipment.
Both the Enyaq SUV and Enyaq Coupé receive a sharp new face which not only conceals the myriad sensors for a wide selection of safety kit, but is the first step to some substantially-improved aerodynamics. In fact, it’s the most slippery Skoda in its current line-up, and is an important factor in that increase in range.
As before, there are two versions of the electric SUVs, but this time dubbed 60 and 85, plus a four-wheel drive version called 85x. The 52kW (usable) battery in the 60 increases to 59kW, but the 77kW (usable) battery in the 85 and four-wheel drive 85x remains.
There's a welcome increase in range for the new entry-level model’s range, which swells from 234 to 268 miles, while the 85 and 85x are similar to before, at 359 miles. Coupé models travel slightly further thanks to a more slippery shape, but both bodystyles comprehensively outperform the closely related Volkswagen ID 4, although the new Enyaq can't match the Tesla Model Y.
The charging speed of the 60, which is likely to be the big seller, increases to 165kW, meaning a 10-80% charge can take as little as 24 minutes. The 135kW headline figure for the 80 is surprisingly low, but because of the charging curve, it takes just 28 mins for a 10-80% top up – a time that matches the 85x, despite that version having a 175kW maximum charge rate.
Happily, the motor line-up is more straightforward: the 60 gets a 201bhp unit, while the 85 and 85x receive 268bhp versions. They deliver a 8.1sec 0-62mph time in the 60, while both 85s can cover it in 6.7sec – slower than the Kia EV6.
There’s little change to the practicality, meaning there’s plenty of space for four six footers to sit in comfort, and the boot is big – in our tests, it swallowed nine suitcases, just one less than the Tesla Model Y. There’s the usual raft of ‘Simply Clever’ features, such as an ice scraper behind the fuel-filler cap, too.
The interior is broadly unchanged, save for a new steering wheel with Skoda lettering rather than a logo. A 13in touchscreen and 5.0in digital infotainment screen lead a raft of new standard equipment, with kit such as a new head-up display with augmented reality as an option.
The entry-level SE L is only available in the SUV bodystyle, but includes keyless entry with an open-on-approach function, heated front seats, three-zone climate control, wireless charging with a cooling function and an electric bootlid.
Edition trim is available on SUV and coupé models and adds larger 19in alloy wheels and beam-shifting Matrix LED headlights, while the SportLine receives some sportier styling, sports suspension although it’s only available in the four-wheel drive 85x configuration.
In addition to four option packages, and standalone extras such as a range-boosting heat pump, six interior designs are available, each with different colour schemes and materials.
Various operations such as remote locking can be controlled through a redesigned smartphone app, which also allows convenient access to 800,000 public EV chargers across Europe. A predictive maintenance function monitors various systems to identify potential problems before they occur.
