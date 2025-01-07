New kit and enhanced tech for sharp new Skoda Enyaq

The charging speed of the 60, which is likely to be the big seller, increases to 165kW, meaning a 10-80% charge can take as little as 24 minutes. The 135kW headline figure for the 80 is surprisingly low, but because of the charging curve, it takes just 28 mins for a 10-80% top up – a time that matches the 85x, despite that version having a 175kW maximum charge rate .

There's a welcome increase in range for the new entry-level model’s range, which swells from 234 to 268 miles, while the 85 and 85x are similar to before, at 359 miles. Coupé models travel slightly further thanks to a more slippery shape, but both bodystyles comprehensively outperform the closely related Volkswagen ID 4 , although the new Enyaq can't match the Tesla Model Y.

Happily, the motor line-up is more straightforward: the 60 gets a 201bhp unit, while the 85 and 85x receive 268bhp versions. They deliver a 8.1sec 0-62mph time in the 60, while both 85s can cover it in 6.7sec – slower than the Kia EV6.

There’s little change to the practicality, meaning there’s plenty of space for four six footers to sit in comfort, and the boot is big – in our tests, it swallowed nine suitcases, just one less than the Tesla Model Y. There’s the usual raft of ‘Simply Clever’ features, such as an ice scraper behind the fuel-filler cap, too.

The interior is broadly unchanged, save for a new steering wheel with Skoda lettering rather than a logo. A 13in touchscreen and 5.0in digital infotainment screen lead a raft of new standard equipment, with kit such as a new head-up display with augmented reality as an option.

The entry-level SE L is only available in the SUV bodystyle, but includes keyless entry with an open-on-approach function, heated front seats, three-zone climate control, wireless charging with a cooling function and an electric bootlid.