Skoda Enyaq: 7 ways it busts 7 big EV myths

That’s why the Skoda Enyaq SUV has picked up a five-star What Car? review . But can it take the seven most-common myths and misconceptions about owning an electric car, and finally put them to rest? Let’s find out…

Myth #1: Electric cars don’t have enough range

One of the big concerns everyone has when it comes to going electric is range. But range is also an aspect of fully electric driving that’s dramatically misunderstood.

While early electric cars certainly had limited range (sowing the seeds for the ‘range anxiety’ that still permeates the narrative to this day), the latest generation of electric cars – like the Skoda Enyaq – offer more than enough range for most journeys.

Thanks to a raft of refinements made to the Skoda Enyaq’s advanced electric powertrain for 2024, the entry-level Skoda Enyaq 60 SUV delivers up to 249 miles, while the sleek Skoda Enyaq 85 Edition Coupé boasts up to 353 miles. But how often are you actually going to use all of that range in one go? It’s time to rethink range and how you use it. And that's where Skoda's smart range calculator can help.

Take everyday journeys. Whether you’re juggling the morning school run, the daily commute, the weekly food shop, or weekend trips to the cinema or garden centre, it may surprise you to learn that the average UK driver typically does just 20 to 30 miles in a typical day. That means you can cover anywhere between eight to 10 days of driving on one charge of the Skoda Enyaq without ever needing to plug in.