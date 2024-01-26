7 ways the Skoda Enyaq’s smart tech makes electric driving easy

Right now, we live in a world of smart tech, always-online connectivity and cloud data sharing between our home laptops, our smartphone and – now – the smart infotainment and navigation systems in our cars. As a result, we can seamlessly share information across all our devices, wherever we go.

While it could be easy to worry about the complexity of juggling all this information with your car, this is where Skoda makes it easy. By blending innovative always-online Skoda Connect functionality in models like the fully electric Skoda Enyaq with remote access through the MySkoda smartphone app Skoda is actually empowering the ways you can interact with your car, rather than overpowering you.

Equally, the latest breed of forward-thinking Skoda models – like the fully electric Skoda Enyaq – are packed with a wealth of smart driving aids that lend a helping hand and watchful eye, making city driving, motorway journeys and parking easier, less stressful, and (crucially) safer.