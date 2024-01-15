Car of the Year Awards 2024: Family Electric SUV of the Year

If cars experienced sibling rivalry, the Kia EV6 could host a podcast on it, because two of its direct rivals are close relatives. In fact, one of them – the Genesis GV60 – won this award last year, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a formidable contender too.

Yet, compared with those models (and many more family electric SUVs besides), the EV6 currently offers the best combination of a great battery range, fast charging, a fine ride/handling balance and generous equipment levels for a competitive price.

Our favourite RWD GT-Line version, which has a single 226bhp motor that drives the rear wheels, can officially manage up to 328 miles between charges, and our experience suggests this will translate into 230-270 miles in real-world driving. The quicker and pricier four- wheel-drive AWD and GT versions have official ranges of 314 and 263 miles respectively.