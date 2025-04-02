New sleek styling and sporty trim for refreshed Hyundai Ioniq 6
A facelift to the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will bring sporty new looks – and a high-performance version is on the way...
Art is often described as being cyclical, and so it comes with the latest Hyundai Ioniq 6, which with a new look, evokes the spirit of those art-deco-inspired ‘streamliner’ planes, trains and automobiles of the 1920s and 30s.
It’s already one of the most striking-looking electric cars out there, but the new Ioniq 6 will look even more radical, with a redesigned front bumper and new slim and split horizontal LED headlights giving it a vastly different look.
The new design also does away with the prominent rear spoiler, instead integrating a ducktail spoiler to enhance that slender, elongated look.
Inside, the Ioniq 6 is fitted with a redesigned steering wheel which gains a third spoke at the bottom. Interior door materials have been swapped out for some more luxurious alternatives, and the climate control display has been enlarged. This should be an improvement, since we found the climate controls on the current car to be quite fiddly to operate on the move given their small size.
A sporty new Ioniq 6 N Line trim will join the range, inspired by the RN22e concept unveiled in 2022. That show car featured aggressive styling which has carried over onto the N Line model, with a huge front grille and a racy black strip spanning the length of the car at the bottom.
No changes to any technical information have been announced but, for reference, the current Ioniq 6 pumps out up to 321bhp and has an official electric range of up to 338 miles.
Alongside the regular car, Hyundai also teased the upcoming Ioniq 6 N – a high-performance version set to be revealed in July. It’s likely to be based on the battery and motor setup from the Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch. That would mean it would produce up to 641bhp with a power boost, and could be fitted with the 5 N’s e-Shift simulated manual gearbox which took our 2025 Technology Award.
