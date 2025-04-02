New sleek styling and sporty trim for refreshed Hyundai Ioniq 6

Art is often described as being cyclical, and so it comes with the latest Hyundai Ioniq 6, which with a new look, evokes the spirit of those art-deco-inspired ‘streamliner’ planes, trains and automobiles of the 1920s and 30s.

It’s already one of the most striking-looking electric cars out there, but the new Ioniq 6 will look even more radical, with a redesigned front bumper and new slim and split horizontal LED headlights giving it a vastly different look.

The new design also does away with the prominent rear spoiler, instead integrating a ducktail spoiler to enhance that slender, elongated look.