Ford Puma Gen-E: exclusive reader test team event

We’re offering a small number of What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of this exciting new model in two trim levels on Wednesday 26 February at Ford’s Technical Centre in Dunton, Basildon.

The Ford Puma Gen-E is the all-electric version of the best-selling Ford Puma, a former What Car? Car of the Year. It will primarily rival the Kia EV3 and Smart #1.

It will be powered by a 43kWh (usable) battery, with an official range of 233 miles. When connected to a charger capable of supplying its maximum rate of 100kW, the Puma can be charged up in as little as 23 minutes.