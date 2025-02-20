Ford Puma Gen-E: exclusive reader test team event
Be one of the first people to see the new Ford Puma Gen-E electric small SUV, as part of our exclusive reader test team event...
We’re offering a small number of What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of this exciting new model in two trim levels on Wednesday 26 February at Ford’s Technical Centre in Dunton, Basildon.
The Ford Puma Gen-E is the all-electric version of the best-selling Ford Puma, a former What Car? Car of the Year. It will primarily rival the Kia EV3 and Smart #1.
It will be powered by a 43kWh (usable) battery, with an official range of 233 miles. When connected to a charger capable of supplying its maximum rate of 100kW, the Puma can be charged up in as little as 23 minutes.
On the inside, the Puma Gen-E gets much the same treatment as its combustion-engined twin, with an impressive and responsive infotainment system featuring a 12.8in digital instrument cluster and 12.0in touchscreen.
Two trim levels – Select and Premium – are available, and both will be on display at our exclusive reader test team event. Standard kit for the Select trim includes wireless smartphone mirroring for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with wireless charging, a six-speaker audio system and Amazon’s Alexa assistant.
Premium trim will get you some extra features including keyless entry, an upgraded B&O sound system and a hands-free tailgate.
Practicality is a strong suit for the Puma Gen-E, thanks to its 523-litre standard boot – which is larger than most rivals – and extra 43-litre ‘frunk’ space under the bonnet.
If you would like to join What Car? to get a detailed look in and around the new Ford Puma Gen-E and chat with product experts from the brand, before being interviewed for our magazine and website, please email us at: readertestteam@whatcar.com, providing the following information:
Your name
Your age
Your occupation
Your mobile number
Any dietary requirements
What car you currently drive
Where you’ll be travelling from
Why you want to see the new Ford Puma Gen-E
