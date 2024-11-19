New Mini Cooper Convertible review: four-seat convertible driven

The Mini Cooper Convertible did a good job of soaking up most of the bumps on our test route around parent company BMW's factory in South Carolina, USA, even if the rival Fiat 500C is more comfortable overall at rounding off rougher edges. The accurate and well weighted steering helped the Cooper S to feel agile through bends, too.

Inside, there’s no instrument cluster, with driving data instead being presented on a rounded touchscreen in the centre of the dash, plus a head-up display which beams information into the windscreen directly in the driver's eyeline.

The system offers flashy graphics and lots of customisation, but its smaller icons are hard to hit on the move. If you’d rather speak to your car, then saying ‘Hey, Mini’ activates the car’s personal assistant, which can handle things like navigation and communication without you having to delve into the touchscreen. There's also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring.

Drivers can choose from seven ‘experience’ modes using a toggle switch inside the car, but only three of these actually alter the way the car drives. Eco dulls the accelerator response in the pursuit of fuel economy, for example, while Core balances everything, and Go-Kart mode sharpens the responses.