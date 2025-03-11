Prices of Mini electric models slashed by up to £9000
Mini has cut prices across its electric models amidst unstable sales, but its combustion models are even more expensive...
Mini has slashed prices across its electric range, including a huge £9000 reduction on its all-electric Countryman.
Indeed, the Countryman E will now come in at less than £33,000, more than £9000 less than its original price of £42,200. That means it now undercuts rivals including the Hyundai Kona Electric and Skoda Enyaq.
The Cooper E has also received a substantial price drop, now starting at £26,895 – more than £3000 less than its original price. That means it costs around the same as the budget-friendly MG 4 EV, but the Fiat 500e is still cheaper.
Mini’s Aceman model receives a similar cut, dropping from £31,800 to £28,995 and undercutting the rival Fiat 600e and Smart #1.
Additionally, Mini has introduced marginal price increases to its combustion vehicles, which are now between £1,000 and £2,000 more expensive. The Mini Cooper three-door, for example, now costs £24,995 – £1725 more than its previous price.
Mini’s price cuts come after official figures showed electric car sales continued to dwindle last month, with general anxiety in the car industry around falling behind Government targets. Electric cars accounted for just one-in-four new cars on UK roads last month – trailing behind the 28% goal for this year, as outlined by the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.
There is increasing pressure on car manufacturers to find ways to incentivise buyers to make the jump to electric if they want to meet these tough targets ahead of the petrol and diesel ban in 2030.
That being said, the Business Secretary has previously indicated that the Government may consult with car makers to ease stringent targets before that deadline. What Car? has published its own recommendations in the form of its EV Manifesto, highlighting a comprehensive plan to encourage uptake of electric vehicles.
