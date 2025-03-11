Prices of Mini electric models slashed by up to £9000

Mini has slashed prices across its electric range, including a huge £9000 reduction on its all-electric Countryman.

Indeed, the Countryman E will now come in at less than £33,000, more than £9000 less than its original price of £42,200. That means it now undercuts rivals including the Hyundai Kona Electric and Skoda Enyaq.

The Cooper E has also received a substantial price drop, now starting at £26,895 – more than £3000 less than its original price. That means it costs around the same as the budget-friendly MG 4 EV, but the Fiat 500e is still cheaper.