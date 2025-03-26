New MINI Aceman: 6 reasons why it's a proper MINI
From its iconic design to its playful handling, we explain why this all-electric crossover is every bit a proper MINI...
There are few cars as iconic as the original Mini. Its compact boxy proportions, beady round headlights, fantastically flared wheelarches and mightily minimalist interior made it a style superstar from the get go. And even today, more than 60 years on, it remains a cornerstone of British culture and an ode to simplicity.
But it wasn’t just its cheeky looks that made it such a smash hit. It was also raucously fun to drive, deceivingly practical, incredibly easy to live with and, above all else, a true expression of individuality in a time when the public mood around self expression was in the midst of a seismic shift.
Now, we already know that the new all-electric MINI Cooper does a superb job of channeling the essence of the original thanks to its zippy electric performance, go-kart handling, paired-back cockpit and modern-retro looks. But what about MINI’s latest creation, the new all-electric MINI Aceman? Can this spacious, angular, tech-packed family SUV really stake a claim to the MINI name? We certainly think so. Here are six reasons why:
#1 It’s mighty fun to drive
MINI’s go-kart-like handling is so legendary that it borders on cliché. That fun factor, the ability to put a smile on your face, whether in the city or on a B-road, is something people have come to expect from MINI. So given the Aceman’s crossover proportions, you might be feeling a little concerned. But, fear not.
“The Aceman has SUV styling but drives more like a five-door version of the MINI hatchback. I found that it doesn’t feel like a big car at all,” says What Car?’s new cars editor, Lawrence Cheung.
Indeed, it feels wonderfully light and agile when compared with its fellow electric rivals. Aided by the low centre of gravity – courtesy of the battery pack – the carefully configured suspension and dampers do a fantastic job of minimising body roll – inspiring confidence through the bends. Flick the wheel, and the nose turns in keenly. It’s the direct, nimble, sharp response that you’d expect from a MINI, and it’s guaranteed to leave you grinning from ear to ear.
While the original Mini was nippy in its own way, the Aceman is operating on another level. With the 215bhp Aceman SE surging from 0-62mph in just 7.1sec, there’s plenty of straightline performance to complement that precise handling. But it’s the way that power is delivered that impresses. The instant torque from the electric motor means acceleration is remarkably responsive, and the car pulls strongly at any speed. Making it easy to nip out at a junction, and effortless to get up to motorway speed on a slip road.
#2 It’s perfect for parking
The classic Mini was a doddle to park. How could it not be with its diminutive footprint? And while no modern car comes close to its dinky dimensions, the Aceman has a few tricks up its sleeve to make multi-storeys a breeze.
The Aceman has very short overhangs at the front and rear, which help keep its proportions typically MINI. Add to that a city-friendly, tight turning circle and you have a car that’s very easy to manoeuvre into – and out of – tight spots.
Better still, the MINI Aceman comes with front and rear parking sensors and a rear camera as standard, along with the very useful Parking Assistant. Parking not your bag? At the touch of a button, the Aceman can neatly slot itself into a space for you. And if you opt for the optional Parking Assistant Plus via the MINI Connected Store, you can even park the car using your smartphone. So next time someone parks uncomfortably close, rather than posting yourself through an impossible small door opening, you can simply drive the car out of the space using your phone, then get seated comfortably. Perfect.
#3 It’s engineered for space
The classic Mini’s innovative transverse engine and front-wheel-drive layout endowed it with a remarkable amount of passenger space for such a small car. The Aceman – which slots neatly between Cooper and Countryman in terms of size – uses a similarly clever approach to packaging. Its dedicated, low-slung electric platform allowed designers to create a spacious, airy interior, while keeping its dimensions usefully compact.
Up front, there’s plenty of head and leg room – even for drivers and passengers that are six-feet tall. In the rear, there’s space for three adults. The 300-litre boot can be increased to 1005 litres when you fold the real seats, giving you some helpful load carrying flexibility. While the low centre console gives you plenty of handy storage space.
#4 Its clean, minimalist interior
Step inside the Aceman and the first thing you’ll notice is the striking showpiece circular OLED display. A nod to the original Mini’s centrally mounted speedometer, the 9.4in display’s unusual form-factor makes it a world first.
That cutting-edge screen acts as your instrument cluster and houses your infotainment. It also lets you control the majority of Aceman’s features. And in a pleasing dose of MINI nostalgia, there are also some good old tactile switches and buttons.
Underneath the touchscreen you’ll find the MINI toggle bar – home to important and useful controls such as the audio volume, parking brake, start/stop switch, the gear selector, and the MINI Experience Mode toggle. Having those features neatly housed in one place frees up the console to give a clean, uncluttered look and feel to the interior – much like the classic Mini.
The ambience is lifted by MINI’s interesting choice of materials. Innovative two-tone knitted textiles – made from recycled materials – give a soft, premium finish to large parts of the dashboard and doors.
The seats – and retro-cool two-spoke steering wheel – are clad with vescin. That’s MINI’s premium, synthetic vegan leather. It’s soft, supple and looks the part. MINI has used the shift to responsible, sustainable materials as an opportunity to elevate, and individualise, its interior design. And it shows. But it still retains that wonderful air of minimalist simplicity.
#5 Its stand-out exterior design
‘Less complexity, more individuality.’ So says MINI’s head of design, Oliver Heilmer. You can see immediately that the new all-electric Aceman is unmistakably MINI in its design. While it retains the beautiful simplicity of its predecessors, it updates the look with contemporary touches.
Up front, there’s the attention-grabbing octagonal grille framed by the new angular LED headlights. Move around to the side and you’ll immediately notice the geometric wheel arches and the muscular silhouette of its crossover shape. And at the rear, the extended spoiler adds some sporting flair. You’ll spot some more functional design influences too, such as modern flush door handles and aerodynamically sculpted surfaces.
These design flourishes combine to give the Aceman its own distinct character, while still retaining those hallmark MINI design cues.
#6 It’s an expression of individuality
The classic Mini was in itself a statement. A fun-loving, spirited car that oozed individuality. With so many variations available, and many owners customising their car to impart their own style, the classic Mini was its own form of expression.
In much the same way, freedom of expression is also a key pillar of the MINI Aceman. Firstly, there are three styles to choose from – Classic, Exclusive and Sport. Each offers its own distinct styling and personality, with interior design tweaks to the seat upholstery, dashboard and steering wheel among other things. There are exterior styling options too, with a host of colour choices, alloy wheel options, and fun details such as the multitone roof and mirror caps, and even racing stripes.
Then there are the MINI Experience Modes. With a flick of the toggle switch, you can match your MINI to your mood with eight options such as Green, Timeless and Go-Kart. Each mode has its own colour scheme, lighting, style and different sounds.
There’s even a Personal Mode, where you can upload an image from your smartphone and set it as the display background. Rather cleverly, the Aceman then identifies the dominant colours in the pic, and projects them onto the dashboard and adjusts the ambient lighting to match. It’s a whole new level of personalisation.
So there you have it. That’s why we think the new all-electric MINI Aceman is very much a proper MINI. So why not go and experience it for yourself?