All-electric MINI Countryman: 8 big things to love

#1 Space without compromise

First, let’s get back to the main reason why the new all-electric MINI Countryman is most likely to be sitting at the top of your EV shortlist: SUV-style space.

Measuring 4445mm long, 2069mm wide and 1635mm high, with an elevated ride-height of 202mm ground clearance, the all-electric MINI Countryman is the biggest and most capable model in MINI’s line-up – letting you take every adventure to the next level with more space for more people and more luggage.

The all-electric MINI Countryman isn’t only bigger on the outside. Using all the benefits of its electric-focused platform, MINI’s designers have been able to push the wheels out to the corners of the car – creating short overhangs, a shorter bonnet and an extended wheelbase that generates more space inside.

In the all-electric MINI Countryman’s boot, there’s up to 460 litres of luggage volume as standard, but the adaptable 40:20:40-split rear passenger seats make it incredibly easy to blend more space for passengers with more space for more (or longer) stuff.

The rear seats can slide forward by up to 13cm, while the backrests can be rotated by up to 12 degrees. Fold down half of the rear seats, and you get up to 1,060 litres of luggage space, while still being able to carry one rear passenger in comfort. Or, fold the whole set of rear seats down, and you get up to 1,450 litres. An additional floor compartment provides convenient space for the charging cables.

Despite all of these increased dimensions and increased interior space, the new all-electric MINI Countryman is still sleeker and more aero-efficient than its predecessor – boasting a range-boosting drag coefficient of 0.27, which is 9% better than its predecessor. Talking of which…