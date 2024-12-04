All-electric MINI Countryman: 8 big things to love
With lots of space, great range, rapid charging and lots of friendly tech, here are all the reasons why MINI’s all-electric SUV could be the model for you...
The MINI Countryman has quickly become a cornerstone of the modern MINI range. Defying the convention that all MINIs have to be MINI small to be MINI fun, the MINI Countryman packs a lot of extra MINI thinking and MINI character into its family-friendly SUV form. And now it’s available as a new all-electric MINI Countryman.
Boasting robust rugged SUV style, comfortable seating for five, and between 460 litres and 1450 litres of luggage space, the all-electric MINI Countryman SUV also comes with a choice of two powertrains – delivering up to 287 miles of range, or giving you the option of MINI’s advanced ALL4 all-wheel drive system to let you take your next MINI adventure even further off the beaten track.
As you’d expect, there’s a lot more to the all-electric MINI Countryman that makes it more than just the big brother of the electric MINI range. So, here are our eight reasons why the MINI Countryman could be the right all-electric SUV for you.
#1 Space without compromise
First, let’s get back to the main reason why the new all-electric MINI Countryman is most likely to be sitting at the top of your EV shortlist: SUV-style space.
Measuring 4445mm long, 2069mm wide and 1635mm high, with an elevated ride-height of 202mm ground clearance, the all-electric MINI Countryman is the biggest and most capable model in MINI’s line-up – letting you take every adventure to the next level with more space for more people and more luggage.
The all-electric MINI Countryman isn’t only bigger on the outside. Using all the benefits of its electric-focused platform, MINI’s designers have been able to push the wheels out to the corners of the car – creating short overhangs, a shorter bonnet and an extended wheelbase that generates more space inside.
In the all-electric MINI Countryman’s boot, there’s up to 460 litres of luggage volume as standard, but the adaptable 40:20:40-split rear passenger seats make it incredibly easy to blend more space for passengers with more space for more (or longer) stuff.
The rear seats can slide forward by up to 13cm, while the backrests can be rotated by up to 12 degrees. Fold down half of the rear seats, and you get up to 1,060 litres of luggage space, while still being able to carry one rear passenger in comfort. Or, fold the whole set of rear seats down, and you get up to 1,450 litres. An additional floor compartment provides convenient space for the charging cables.
Despite all of these increased dimensions and increased interior space, the new all-electric MINI Countryman is still sleeker and more aero-efficient than its predecessor – boasting a range-boosting drag coefficient of 0.27, which is 9% better than its predecessor. Talking of which…
#2 Impressive power and range
The new all-electric MINI Countryman keeps things simple with a choice of two powertrains. Starting things off is the MINI Countryman E. It delivers a punchy 204hp and 250Nm of torque from its front-wheel-mounted electric motor, while the 64.6kWh battery offers up to 287 miles of range.
Alternatively, you can opt for the all-wheel drive MINI Countryman SE ALL4. Its front and rear-mounted motors work together to deliver 313hp and 494Nm of torque, while dynamically distributing power to ensure better all-round grip on all surfaces. It also means impressive hot hatch-baiting 0-62mph acceleration in as little as 5.6 seconds. Yet, the large 64.6kWh battery still offers up to 267 miles of electric range.
Both all-electric MINI Countryman models boast 130kW rapid charging capability that lets you top up your battery and range from 10% to 80% in as little as 29 minutes on a compatible charger, helping you move on more quickly to your next destination.
#3 A spaciously cosseting interior
Like the rest of MINI’s modern electric line-up, the new all-electric MINI Countryman embraces MINI’s ‘Charismatic Simplicity’ approach to interior design: contemporary, progressive and streamlined in equal measure.
The large, round, centrally mounted 9.4in OLED touchscreen that dominates the dashboard harks back to the original round dials of the 1960s Mini, but is now used to control most of the MINI Countryman’s main features and functionality.
MINI hasn’t forgotten about the good old tactile convenience of traditional switches and buttons, though. Underneath the touchscreen is the MINI toggle bar – housing important controls such as the start/stop switch (which is shaped like a key), the gear selector and parking brake, as well as the MINI Experience Mode toggle and the audio volume control.
It all sits on top of a curved dashboard, trimmed with soft knitted two-tone recycled materials that feel warm, homely and premium to the touch, while the new two-spoke steering wheel is trimmed with a vegan-friendly Vescin that offers a premium tactile leather-like feel. The steering wheel also has a fabric strap instead of a third spoke.
The reduced number of driving controls means more storage space in the front centre console, with large cupholders and cubbies and an optional wireless smartphone charging tray. Equally, the feeling of space inside the all-electric MINI Countryman is only enhanced by the optional panoramic glass roof during the day, while ambient lighting – which glows on the dashboard trim in line with the MINI Experience Modes – offers a warm and friendly feel after-dark.
#4 Streamlined intuitive in-car tech
The all-electric MINI Countryman’s in-car tech also embraces MINI’s ‘Charismatic Simplicity’ philosophy – being incredibly simple to use, and fun at the same time.
The large round central 9.4in touchscreen display uses state-of-the-art high-definition OLED technology to deliver ultra-crisp graphics with ultra-bold colours and a streamlined user-friendly menu, making it even easier to access the features and settings you need. It also uses always-online 5G connectivity to ensure you’re getting the latest navigation, traffic and charging information from the cloud.
The upper half of the touchscreen permanently displays key information – such as speed, range and battery status – which can be tapped for quick full-screen visibility. The lower half of the screen always shows your climate controls alongside essential shortcut buttons to navigation, media and phone calls, car settings and other apps.
The centre of the screen is where the real magic happens. You can quickly swipe through widgets for MINI Navigation, hands-free calls, or your preferred music and podcasts using wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Then, you simply tap the app and it goes full-screen.
You can also store regularly used apps and widgets in the ‘tool belt’. There’s no risk of getting lost in the menus, because you can always quickly return to the core touchscreen display with the home button. You even get the option of having a friendly animated dog ‘Spike’ to guide you through your choices.
Even more intuitive is MINI’s fully-fledged voice control: MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant. Simply say “Hey MINI” or use the steering wheel-mounted push-to-talk button, and you can see your voice commands appearing on the touchscreen, so you can be sure it understands what you’re saying. The system learns behaviours, regular routes and uses geo-data to make things easier – such as automatically opening the window in a car park. You can even ask it to tell you a joke…
And here’s something really clever. The all-electric MINI Countryman’s electric-focused navigation can even be boosted with an optional augmented reality mode that feels even more intuitive. It overlays bold graphics over a forward-facing video image of the road ahead, making it even easier to ensure you’re on the right track.
#5 Stay well connected
The all-electric MINI Countryman’s high-speed always-online 5G connectivity also lets you interact with your car remotely from your smartphone, using the MINI app.
You can monitor and control charging remotely or plan your route in advance from the comfort of your sofa, before syncing it with the in-car MINI Navigation. You can control the in-car air-conditioning remotely while your car is still charging, letting you set off with the perfect ‘just right’ interior temperature and the maximum amount of range. You can even unlock and lock the vehicle remotely, if you need to give someone access, or if you’ve walked away from your vehicle without locking it.
The MINI App also pairs with your MINI Charging Card, giving you one-account access and billing for a wealth of the UK’s most popular charging networks. Then, if you’ve forgotten where you’ve parked your car in an unfamiliar city, you can quickly find its location. The MINI App even lets you use your smartphone as a MINI Digital Key, extending all this functionality to other users on your account.
#6 Same spirited MINI driving character
MINIs have always been famed for their compact low-slung city-friendly size and go-kart-like nippy handling. And, even though the all-electric MINI Countryman SUV is bigger and taller than its all-electric MINI Cooper and all-electric MINI Aceman siblings, it still has that iconic MINI driving DNA running through its chassis.
The low-slung batteries of the all-electric MINI Countryman’s design keep the car’s weight low, while an increased track width and a long wheelbase deliver stable confidence. Direct steering, precision-tuned dampers and pre-stressed stabilisers minimise body roll while enhancing steering feel, precision and accuracy. And, despite the MINI Countryman’s SUV dimensions, you still get MINI’s traditionally city-friendly feel, with a tight 11.5m turning circle.
The all-wheel drive of the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 doesn’t just give you more freedom to take adventures further off-road. As its front and rear-mounted electric motors dynamically distribute power to ensure better all-round grip on all surfaces, it lends you added confidence on wet or slippery roads.
And, as the SE ALL4 delivers 313hp and 494Nm of instantly available electric torque, you get impressive hot hatch-baiting 0-62mph acceleration in as little as 5.6 seconds. Pretty thrilling, for an electric SUV.
The all-electric MINI Countryman’s driving and safety aids have also been designed to be as intuitive and streamlined to use as the rest of the car’s tech, ensuring that you always feel in command and in control, rather than being overwhelmed.
A wealth of smart MINI Driving Assistant tech lends an extra set of eyes and an extra helping hand on the road, helping keep you and your passengers safe. They include Dynamic Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info and Speed Limit Assist, as well as Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning.
MINI’s new Parking Assistant Plus with Remote Parking is available as an option on the all-electric MINI Countryman. It uses 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras to give you an even-better 360-degree view of your surroundings, while also being able to pro-actively spot and suggest suitably sized spaces before automatically steering into them while you control the throttle and brake. You can even get out of the car and use the MINI App on your smartphone to park remotely.
#7 Enhance your mood with MINI Experience Modes
The all-electric MINI Countryman’s MINI Experience Modes let you dynamically adjust the interior of the car to match your mood. You can change the graphics on the large circular touchscreen, as well as altering the ambient lighting that glows on the warm soft-touch knitted dashboard materials.
Core and Balanced Modes offer great default options. Pick Timeless Mode and you get a digital speedometer that evokes the iconic design of the original 1959 Mini’s speedometer, while Vivid Mode is inspired by MINI’s long links with the British music scene – using bold vibrant colours to evoke psychedelic album art.
Green Mode changes the driving character. delivering power more smoothly and using more regenerative braking to recapture and redirect energy back to the battery during deceleration to enhance your range. A bar on the digital display glows green when you’re driving efficiently to help you hone your driving style. It even lets you know how many ‘bonus miles’ you’ve picked up.
At the other extreme, you’ve got Go-Kart Mode: which features a crisp white-on-black race-inspired speedometer. Finally, Personal Mode lets you custom-select your ambient lighting to suit your mode and upload images from the MINI app to display on the touchscreen.
#8 Pick your style and features to suit
Finally, customising your all-electric MINI Countryman to fit your taste and need is a breeze, thanks to a model line-up and options that give oodles of choice without overpowering you with difficult decisions.
Once you’ve picked your preferred powertrain – the front-wheel drive all-electric MINU Countryman E, or the all-wheel drive MINI Countryman SE ALL4 – simply choose which of the ‘Classic’, ‘Exclusive’ or the John Cooper Works-inspired ‘Sport’ trims best suits your exterior and interior style, with a choice of paints, alloy wheel designs and interior trim detailing.
Then, choose from the simple range of packs that let you add the tech and features you value most. The Level 1 pack – which comes as standard on the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 – adds Adaptive LED headlights with High Beam Assistant, Comfort Access keyless entry, an in-car head-up display, front-heated seats and folding wing mirrors, as well as smartphone wireless charging storage. It also opens up the option of being able to upgrade to the Driving Assistant Plus pack.
The Level 2 pack adds a Harman/Kardon Surround Sound audio system as well as a panoramic glass sunroof and sun protection glass for the rear windows.
The Level 3 pack is only available on select models, but it really turns things up a notch by adding the ultra-advanced Driving Assistant Professional set of driving aids, as well as augmented-reality MINI Navigation AR and electric memory seats for both the driver and front passenger, with four-way lumbar support and massage function for the driver. It even adds faster 22kW high-speed charging capacity for faster home and public AC charging.
So, there they are. All the reasons why the new all-electric MINI Countryman could be the right fit for you. All you need to do is head out and try it…
Explore the latest offers for the new all-electric MINI Countryman