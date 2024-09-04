New all-electric MINI Cooper: 6 big reasons to love it
We’ve looked at all the key improvements on MINI’s all-new city-friendly electric hatchback to see how it changes the game...
When it comes to cars that spark a passionate conversation, MINI has a strong track record. From the iconic original of the 1960s to today, there’s always a lot to discuss when a new MINI is unveiled. That’s double true for the new all-electric MINI Cooper.
So – just like the new all-electric MINI Cooper itself – we wanted to cut to the chase to highlight the big reasons why we think you’ll love it. Read on to see what they are.
#1: A sleek stylish head-turning exterior
How do you improve an icon? In the case of the new all-electric MINI Cooper it meant going back to basics as much as improving on the last-generation model.
Focusing on the ‘less is more’ DNA of the original 1960s Mini, the new all-electric MINI Cooper has been designed to be simple yet sophisticated, reduced and refined, and clean, sleek and flush. MINI, distilled down to its purest form, if you like. And you can see that from every angle.
The fact that the new all-electric MINI Cooper has been designed first and foremost as an electric car means that MINI’s boffins have been able to widen the three-door model’s track and lengthen its wheelbase.
As well as delivering more confident handling and creating more interior space, it enhances the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s assuredly sleek low-slung stance. Short front and rear overhangs work with the muscularly defined shoulders above the front and rear wheels. It all feels confidently agile and strikingly compact at the same time.
At the front, the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s striking new octagonal grille is framed by a fresh interpretation of MINI’s iconic round LED headlights. At the rear, a fresh triangular interpretation of MINI’s rear LED lights works with the front LED daytime running lights to offer three uniquely orchestrated light signature animations – giving you the perfect welcome greeting or look-back-with-longing farewell for your car.
#2: A warm spacious high-tech interior
Continuing the ‘less is more’ philosophy of the original iconic 1960s Mini, MINI’s designers have stripped back the interior of the new all-electric MINI Cooper to just the essentials – embracing progressive minimalism for streamlined simplicity and ease-of-use. It all starts with the large round 9.5in central touchscreen that sits at the heart of the all-electric MINI Cooper’s dashboard.
Using state-of-the-art high-definition OLED technology to deliver ultra-crisp graphics with ultra-bold colours, its streamlined user-interface, always-online 5G connectivity, smart intuitive MINI Personal Assistant voice control – allied to the electric-focused MINI Navigation and optional MINI Head-Up Display – give you even greater visibility and control over your route planning and in-car entertainment.
Underneath the large round central touchscreen is the MINI toggle bar, housing important controls such as the start/stop switch – which is shaped like a key – the gear selector and the parking brake, as well as the MINI Experience Mode toggle (more on that in a moment) and the audio volume control.
It all sits on top of a curved dashboard that features soft knitted two-tone trim materials that feel warm, homely and premium to the touch. It’s the same with the new steering wheel, which is trimmed with a vegan-friendly Vescin that offers a premium tactile leather-like feel and has a fabric strap instead of a third spoke.
The reduced number of driving controls means more space for storage in the centre console, with large cupholders and cubbies alongside a wireless charging dock for your smartphone which can be fitted as an option on the MINI Cooper E, but comes as standard on the MINI Cooper SE.
The feeling of space in the new all-electric MINI Cooper is only enhanced by the optional panoramic glass roof during the day, while the ambient lighting glow from the trim fabrics offers a warm friendly feel after-dark.
You also get a surprising amount of luggage space in the new all-electric MINI Cooper – up to 210 litres as standard with the rear passenger seats in place, or as much as 800 litres if you fold the 60:40 split-fold rear seats down. So, it’s perfect for everyday urban tasks or packing in a quick weekend away.
#3 Impressive range and easy charging
Just because the new all-electric MINI Cooper boasts a compact design that matches its iconic 1960s roots and DNA doesn’t mean that it should lack ambition when it comes to going the distance. After all, the original 1960s Mini Coopers used to drive all the way across Europe to compete in Rallye Monte Carlo.
The entry-level MINI Cooper E boasts up to 189 miles of range from its 40.7kWh lithium-ion battery according to the official WLTP test cycle, while the longer-range MINI Cooper SE delivers up to 249 miles of range from its larger 54.2kWh battery. When it comes to keeping that range topped up, the MINI Cooper E offers charging speeds up to 75kW, while the longer-range MINI Cooper SE offers charging speeds up to 95kW.
Obviously, you’ll do the bulk of your electric charging at home – making the most of lower, more cost-effective overnight electric rates to cut your running costs. But, if you do need to top-up your all-electric MINI Cooper on the move, you should be able to recharge both models from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes on a compatible high-speed public charger.
The new all-electric MINI Cooper’s always-online 5G connectivity means you can use the MINI App on your smartphone to remotely monitor your charging, as well as pre-planning your route and charging stops in advance on your phone, before syncing your route with the electric-focused MINI Navigation – with its live traffic, live charging and live parking data. The MINI Charging Card also gives you one-card, one-account access and billing for a wealth of the UK’s most popular charging networks. Easy, eh?
#4 That iconic MINI go-kart driving character
There’s a reason we mentioned Rallye Monte Carlo. The original 1960s Mini earned its spurs and sealed its iconic reputation on the twisty alpine roads of the world’s rally stages. It’s the reason why MINIs have always put a smile on your face when you get behind the wheel – and the new all-electric MINI Cooper is no exception.
First, power. The entry-level MINI Cooper E boasts 184hp and 290Nm of torque, letting you sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 7.3 seconds. Want more? Well, opt for the MINI Cooper SE and you get an even-more potent 218hp and 330Nm of torque, letting you do the 0-62mph dash in as little as 6.7 seconds.
When it comes to the twisty bits, the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s low centre of gravity, wide track and long wheelbase – allied with suspension and damping that has been tuned specifically for an electric car – give it assured confident handling.
It’s all enhanced by a small steering wheel and direct steering ratio that give you fingertip feel on A-roads and a nippy turning circle in-town, while the intuitive regenerative braking seamlessly blends energy-recuperating, range-enhancing deceleration from the electric motor with conventional braking when needed.
Switch on the Go-Kart Mode – just one of a number of cool customisable MINI Experience Modes – and it only adds to the sporty performance feel.
The new all-electric MINI Cooper also comes with a wide array of easy-to-use MINI Driving Assistant tech that makes city driving and motorway driving safer and easier, as well as some cool MINI Parking Assistant tech that cuts the stress of parking.
#5 Your new all-electric MINI Cooper; your way
MINI has always offered plenty of options to spec your perfect car to embrace your individual driving preferences and to express every facet of your character. The new all-electric MINI Cooper is no different, and now MINI has made it even easier.
Once you’ve picked your preferred power and range from the MINI Cooper E and the MINI Cooper SE, you simply choose which trim – Classic, Exclusive or Sport – offers you the paint, contrast-colour roof options, detailing and alloy wheels you desire.
Then, pick from a series of three packs – Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 – to ensure you’re packing in all the cool features that make each and every journey easier and more entertaining.
#6 More sustainable MINI design
Last – and certainly by no means least… As if all of that wasn’t enough to make you feel good about the new all-electric MINI Cooper, MINI is spearheading a forward-thinking approach to more sustainable, lower-impact car design.
The rich, warm, premium-feel knitted fabrics on the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s dashboard are made from 90% recycled polyester fibres. They use 98% less water to make than cotton, with 80% less CO2 emissions during their manufacturing than conventional polyester processing. MINI also offers vegan-friendly Vescin with a premium tactile leather-like feel on its steering wheel and selected seat trims.
The new all-electric MINI Cooper’s impressive range of alloy wheels use 70% recycled aluminium. That means a lightweight design that improves overall on-the-road efficiency and range. Equally aluminium is more easily recyclable – all helping to further reduce the long-term impact of the new all-electric MINI Cooper, both in its manufacturing, its driving, and its end-of-life recycling.
So, those are the six big reasons why we think the new all-electric MINI Cooper stands out. Maybe it’s time for you to get behind the wheel and take a closer look yourself.
