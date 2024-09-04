New all-electric MINI Cooper: 6 big reasons to love it

Just because the new all-electric MINI Cooper boasts a compact design that matches its iconic 1960s roots and DNA doesn’t mean that it should lack ambition when it comes to going the distance. After all, the original 1960s Mini Coopers used to drive all the way across Europe to compete in Rallye Monte Carlo.

The entry-level MINI Cooper E boasts up to 189 miles of range from its 40.7kWh lithium-ion battery according to the official WLTP test cycle, while the longer-range MINI Cooper SE delivers up to 249 miles of range from its larger 54.2kWh battery. When it comes to keeping that range topped up, the MINI Cooper E offers charging speeds up to 75kW, while the longer-range MINI Cooper SE offers charging speeds up to 95kW.

Obviously, you’ll do the bulk of your electric charging at home – making the most of lower, more cost-effective overnight electric rates to cut your running costs. But, if you do need to top-up your all-electric MINI Cooper on the move, you should be able to recharge both models from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes on a compatible high-speed public charger.

The new all-electric MINI Cooper’s always-online 5G connectivity means you can use the MINI App on your smartphone to remotely monitor your charging, as well as pre-planning your route and charging stops in advance on your phone, before syncing your route with the electric-focused MINI Navigation – with its live traffic, live charging and live parking data. The MINI Charging Card also gives you one-card, one-account access and billing for a wealth of the UK’s most popular charging networks. Easy, eh?