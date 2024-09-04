New all-electric MINI Cooper: its high-tech features explained

Going digital in the new all-electric MINI Cooper means even more ways to personalise your drive. Using the MINI Experience Modes you can change the graphics on the large circular touchscreen and alter the ambient lighting that glows through the warm soft-touch knitted dashboard materials to suit your mood.

Core and Balanced Modes offer great default options. Pick Timeless Mode and you get a digital speedometer that evokes the iconic design of the original 1959 Mini’s speedometer, while Vivid Mode is inspired by MINI’s long links with the British music scene – using bold vibrant colours to evoke psychedelic album art.

Green Mode changes the driving character of the all-electric MINI Cooper – delivering power more smoothly and using more regenerative braking to recapture and redirect energy back to the battery during deceleration to enhance your range. A bar on the digital display glows green when you’re driving efficiently to help you hone your driving style. It even lets you know how many ‘bonus miles’ you’ve picked up.

At the other extreme, you’ve got Go-Kart Mode: which combines a crisp white-on-black race-inspired speedometer with configurable steering and traction control intervention to amp up the all-electric MINI Cooper’s sporty performance feel.

Finally, Personal Mode lets you custom-select your ambient lighting to suit your mode and upload images from the MINI app to display on the touchscreen.