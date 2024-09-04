New all-electric MINI Cooper: find your perfect spec

Then there’s the MINI Cooper SE. It offers an even-more-sporty 218hp and 330Nm from its more powerful electric motor. You also get more miles to enjoy more smiles, with up to 249 miles of range from its 54.2kWh battery according to the WLTP test cycle. It also boasts faster charging speeds. So, on a compatible 95kW charger, you can top up that extended range from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes.

Pick your trim, and take tech to the next level

Once you’ve picked the entry-level MINI Cooper E or the longer-range more sporty MINI Cooper SE, things get even more fun.

First, pick one of three trims – Classic, Exclusive or Sport – each of which offers different paint options, contrast roof colours, 16in to 18in alloy wheel options and various silver and gloss-black detailing and bonnet stripes for the exterior, as well as different trim materials for the interior. Go for the Sport, and you get exclusive John Cooper Works Sports Seats that work perfectly with the race-inspired red interior, as well as large 18in John Cooper Works alloy wheels.

Once you’ve picked your trim, simply choose your preferred equipment level.

The new all-electric MINI Cooper comes with plenty of tech from the start, including the electric-focused MINI Navigation System and the characterful MINI Experience Modes, as well as automatic two-zone air conditioning and a heated steering wheel to make things comfortable, whatever the weather.

The comprehensive range of MINI Driving Assistant features that come as standard include Dynamic Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info and Speed Limit Assist, as well as Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning. You also get a rear-view camera with MINI Parking Assistant to help you navigate tight urban spaces.