Mini Countryman Electric long-term test: report 5

That all said, I’m certain that slavishly pastiching a minimalist 1959 dashboard design is the wrong approach for a hefty Family SUV in 2025. Yes, there are loads of cars – including the Tesla Model 3 – with a central screen and no other instruments, but that’s a feature we tolerate rather than celebrate.

Visually, it's great. This simplicity gives a clean, ordered look. And the screen feels good, too. It stands a little way proud of the rest of the dashboard, and the way it’s mounted feels much more solid than in some cars with tablet-style “floating” infotainment systems – I’m looking at you, Mercedes C-Class . The mounting is made from a sturdy-feeling plastic that I initially mistook to be metal, so rigid and cold to the touch does it feel.

In addition, the Model 3’s rectangular 15.4in screen is a lot bigger than the Mini’s round 9.6in item, and with your speed displayed near the screen's right-hand edge, it’s not too far from the driver’s eye-line. By contrast, in the Mini, you have to glance a long way to the left, and even farther to see things like the headlamps-on or left-hand indicator telltales.

Fortunately, my car has the optional head-up display (this comes as part of the £2500 Level One and £5000 Level Two packs – my car has the latter), putting a speed display dead ahead of me. However, it’s not the kind of set-up that projects info onto the windscreen where it has the effect of hanging in the air somewhere ahead of the bonnet, like that of my previous Audi A6 Avant. Instead, it uses a small screen on the dashboard, so it’s more like just having a regular instrument cluster.