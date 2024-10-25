Mini Countryman Electric long-term test: report 1

The Countryman Electric is, as you might imagine, far removed from the 848cc, petrol-powered, 10-foot long original Mini – and with good reason. You have to move with the times and give people what they want, and family SUVs – particularly electric ones – are every bit as fashionable as the original Mini was during Beatlemania. I'm excited, then, to be running one for the next few months.

I very much enjoyed my time with the previous-generation, petrol-powered Mini Cooper 5dr, and I suspect that the Countryman will suit me even better. As a family SUV, it should be a lot more versatile (one of the weaknesses of the Cooper).

The Countryman really is Mini in name only; at 4445mm long, it's only 30cm shorter than a Tesla Model Y, and it's rather taller, too. I'm also hoping that the Countryman lives up to its rural name; the stylised mountain range graphics on its hind quarters strongly hint at the potential for getting away from it all, and that's something my wife and I do as often as possible.

Unfortunately, in between the scenic stopovers, every car I run has to deal with the drudgery of a long regular commute – and I mean long. A 237-mile round trip, starting in the Essex countryside, then interminably queueing on the A12 and M25, and culminating in the cut and thrust of Greater London congestion. During this ordeal, the Mini needs to not only effortlessly shrug this punishment off, but it also needs to serve as a sanctuary while doing so. I need to arrive in the What Car? office sane and fresh, and the same is true when I get home at the end of a long day.