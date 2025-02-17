Mini Countryman EV long-term test: report 5

Needs to Handle a long motorway commute without stopping to recharge; be at home in the great outdoors as it is in the urban jungle

Mileage 5645 List price £44,580 Target Price £43,700 Price as tested £49,600 Official range 286 miles Test range 242 miles

28 January 2025 – An open and shut case

The worst of the recent cold weather has largely bypassed my corner of Essex, leaving me and my Mini Countryman Electric without much in the way of snow or ice to negotiate. As I expected, though, the chilly snap has had a detrimental effect on how far it’ll take me on a full charge of its biggish 64.7kWh (usable capacity) battery.

However, the car’s idea of what’s chilly seems rather adrift of mine. After a frosty night, it's understandable when the estimated range offered after a 100% charge falls a fair way short of the car's official 286-mile range. It's normal for batteries to not perform as well in cold conditi0ns, as we regularly find in our winter range test. However, recently, after I had left it plugged on a comparitively mild night (the temperature didn't dip below 11deg celsius), a 100% charge could muster only 220 estimated miles. That’s not quite enough to get me to work and back.