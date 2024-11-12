Mini Countryman Electric long-term test: report 2

For the first month of our time together, the Mini's load-lugging acumen was taxed with nothing more demanding than the weekly shop. Its boot proved to laugh in the face of our bags for life, and, with handy little netted areas at either side to keep things upright, it minimises the risk of flood damage from overturned milk bottles. What was needed, though, was a proper challenge. Something that might make the Countryman feel a little less smug. Happily, my Grandmother recently addressed my plight with an offer of furniture. We said an emphatic "yes please" to six teak dining chairs – an upgrade from the four we bought in Brighton a few years ago and squeezed into the back of the Vauxhall Astra I was running at the time. "You're picking them up in a Mini?", my parents exclaimed, with incredulity in their voices. When they saw the hangar-like load area that's opened up when the Countryman's rear seatbacks are folded down, though, their doubting shrieks were silenced.

The process would have been even more slick if I could have dropped the seat backs from the boot, without opening the side doors; each of the three parts of the 40/20/40-split backrest folds with a tag of a fabric strap, which is positioned where passengers' posteriors would usually be. With 1450 litres of luggage room available, the chairs just kept going in, and once all six were in, I nonchalantly lowered the electric bootlid to shut them up once and for all.

On disgorging the chairs on our return, I could scarcely believe that they'd all been in the car, and all with so little effort from me. l certainly can't accuse the Countryman of sitting down on the job.