NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Feature
Mini Countryman Electric long-term test: report 2
feature

Mini Countryman Electric long-term test: report 2

Our sub-editor is looking for a do-anything electric car to suit a varied and unpredictable lifestyle – can the new Mini Countryman Electric fit the bill?...

Mini Countryman E long-term test chairs in
Author Avatar
by
Chris Haining
Published12 November 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

The car Mini Countryman Electric Exclusive Run by Chris Haining, sub-editor

Why it’s here To find out whether Mini's electric family SUV has what it takes as a comfortable, versatile daily workhorse 

Needs to Handle a long motorway commute without stopping to recharge; be at home in the great outdoors as it is in the urban jungle

Mileage 2397 List price £44,580 Target Price £43,700 Price as tested £49,600 Official range 275 miles Test range 242 miles 

12 November 2024 – Six chairs, hip hip hip hip hip hooray!

With my Mini Countryman Electric being A) a family SUV, and B) very sizeable compared with previous models from the brand, I went into ownership pretty confident on the practicality front.

Behind the rear seats, you'll find 460 litres of luggage space; that's a bit more than you get in a Volvo EX40 (452 litres), although it does trail the Countryman's kissing cousin, the BMW iX1, which has 490 litres. As boots go, it's way more usable than anything I've ever seen in a Mini previously; the floor is helpfully square, and there's a handy void under the floor – handy to store the charging cable.

Car deals
View all deals
Mini Countryman E long-term test shopping small

For the first month of our time together, the Mini's load-lugging acumen was taxed with nothing more demanding than the weekly shop. Its boot proved to laugh in the face of our bags for life, and, with handy little netted areas at either side to keep things upright, it minimises the risk of flood damage from overturned milk bottles. What was needed, though, was a proper challenge. Something that might make the Countryman feel a little less smug.

Happily, my Grandmother recently addressed my plight with an offer of furniture. We said an emphatic "yes please" to six teak dining chairs – an upgrade from the four we bought in Brighton a few years ago and squeezed into the back of the Vauxhall Astra I was running at the time. "You're picking them up in a Mini?", my parents exclaimed, with incredulity in their voices. When they saw the hangar-like load area that's opened up when the Countryman's rear seatbacks are folded down, though, their doubting shrieks were silenced.

Mini Countryman E long-term test seat folding

The process would have been even more slick if I could have dropped the seat backs from the boot, without opening the side doors; each of the three parts of the 40/20/40-split backrest folds with a tag of a fabric strap, which is positioned where passengers' posteriors would usually be. With 1450 litres of luggage room available, the chairs just kept going in, and once all six were in, I nonchalantly lowered the electric bootlid to shut them up once and for all.

Mini Countryman E long-term test six chairs disgorged

On disgorging the chairs on our return, I could scarcely believe that they'd all been in the car, and all with so little effort from me. l certainly can't accuse the Countryman of sitting down on the job.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more about our long-term Mini Countryman Electric >>

Read about more long-term test cars >>

Buy a new car with What Car?

Like the sound of the Mini Countryman Electric?

If so, check out our New Car Deals pages to see how much you could save on a Mini Countryman Electric

We’ve got the biggest selection of discounted new cars available in the UK.

News and advice
MINI Countryman: 8 big things to love
News

All-electric MINI Countryman: 8 big things to love

Mini Countryman EV long-term test Mini evolution
Feature

Mini Countryman Electric long-term test: report 1

Mini Countryman rear seats
Feature

New Mini Countryman and new Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40: practicality

Mini Countryman 2024 front three quarter
News

New 2024 Mini Countryman goes electric

MINI Countryman front three quarters
News

MINI Countryman: how this family SUV packs in even more fun

Mini Countryman rotary dial
Video

Mini Countryman long-term test: report 4

Also consider

Spinner
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT