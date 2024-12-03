New Jaguar Type 00 revealed: is it as controversial as that advert?
Jaguar is planning to reinvent itself as a high-end electric car specialist, and the Jaguar Type 00 previews how its new cars will look...
When a person goes on sabbatical, it’s a chance for them to rest before returning rejuvenated, and Jaguar is clearly hoping the same applies to car companies.
The storied British brand recently took its entire line-up off sale, meaning that the only Jaguar models currently in showrooms are either used or pre-registered. What’s more, that will remain the case for more than a year, at which point Jaguar will be reborn as an upmarket electric car specialist.
Ironically, though, the brand is being talked about more than ever at the moment, after it released an advert that attracted widespread derision – not least because it didn’t feature any cars. Cue the unveiling of the Jaguar Type 00 (pronounced zero zero).
Slightly oddly, this concept is a two-door coupé – a type of car that Jaguar apparently has no plans to sell. But it does preview the design direction and detailing of future production Jaguars.
The Type 00 is certainly distinctive; not only is it very long and low, but it features simple surfaces that are near-flat in places, and ultra-slim exterior lights that are almost invisible when they are switched off.
Perhaps most controversially, it has no rear window; instead it features twin side cameras and a digital rear-view mirror. And we understand this approach will be carried through to the first of the new-generation Jaguars that you’ll actually be able to buy.
By the end of this decade, the brand plans to have a three-model line-up that includes an SUV and a luxury saloon. But before either of those, we’ll get a four-door GT – basically, Jaguar’s answer to the Porsche Taycan.
Indeed, with more than 575bhp coming from two electric motors (one on each axle for four-wheel drive), the new GT will be more powerful than the Taycan 4S and could potentially beat its 3.7sec 0-62mph time.
It’s not yet known what size of battery Jaguar will use, but given that it's targeting a range of around 430 miles (more than any Taycan offers), we expect it to be at least 100kWh.
Jaguar will also include an ultra-fast charging capability, allowing 200 miles of range to be added in just 15 minutes, if you use a suitably powerful public charger.
Like all of the next-generation Jaguars, the GT will wear a new roundel badge incorporating the letters ‘J’ and ‘R’, and a redesigned version of the firm’s leaping cat badge set against horizontal stripes. Meanwhile, those stripes will be repeated on both the nose and tail of the car – just as they are on the Type 00.
Inside, the concept features a strong central spine and just two seats that are positioned in front of slatted storage shelves. However, we expect the production GT to have a more conventional interior that offers seating for four or five.
There’s no word on how much luggage you’ll be able to get into the new model’s boot, but Jaguar has said that going electric will allow for more space than you had in its recently discontinued petrol and diesel models.
Above all, though, it could well be perceived quality that makes or breaks these new Jaguars. The brand’s previous-generation cars tended to fall short of their Audi and BMW rivals in this area, so a big step up is required.
After all, as well as being one of the most powerful Jaguars ever, the new GT will be one of the priciest, costing from around £100,000.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here