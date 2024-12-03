New Jaguar Type 00 revealed: is it as controversial as that advert?

When a person goes on sabbatical, it’s a chance for them to rest before returning rejuvenated, and Jaguar is clearly hoping the same applies to car companies.

The storied British brand recently took its entire line-up off sale, meaning that the only Jaguar models currently in showrooms are either used or pre-registered. What’s more, that will remain the case for more than a year, at which point Jaguar will be reborn as an upmarket electric car specialist.

Ironically, though, the brand is being talked about more than ever at the moment, after it released an advert that attracted widespread derision – not least because it didn’t feature any cars. Cue the unveiling of the Jaguar Type 00 (pronounced zero zero).