Are Skoda cars reliable? Most and least reliable models revealed

As part of the Volkswagen Group, many of Skoda's models share their underpinnings and engines with other brands, such as Volkswagen, Audi and Seat. However, there's usually something that sets them apart, and it's often to do with added practicality, space or value.

Indeed, Skoda is renowned for offering practical cars that provide plenty of room and equipment, and usually have some little bit of extra kit that makes life simpler. Clever touches include ice-scrapers, torches and umbrellas tucked away in cubbies for when they are needed.

When it comes to reliability, Skoda regularly comes out above its stablemates. In the latest What Car? Reliability Survey it sits in 13th place, above Volkswagen (18th), Audi (24th) and Seat (26th).