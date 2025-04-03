Are Skoda cars reliable? Most and least reliable models revealed
In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable models in the Skoda line-up...
As part of the Volkswagen Group, many of Skoda's models share their underpinnings and engines with other brands, such as Volkswagen, Audi and Seat. However, there's usually something that sets them apart, and it's often to do with added practicality, space or value.
Indeed, Skoda is renowned for offering practical cars that provide plenty of room and equipment, and usually have some little bit of extra kit that makes life simpler. Clever touches include ice-scrapers, torches and umbrellas tucked away in cubbies for when they are needed.
When it comes to reliability, Skoda regularly comes out above its stablemates. In the latest What Car? Reliability Survey it sits in 13th place, above Volkswagen (18th), Audi (24th) and Seat (26th).
Like other VW Group models, it has suffered with problems with infotainment systems and other electrical components, and that means older, previous generation models, such as the 2013-2020 Skoda Octavia are rated higher than the latest versions.
Here we're looking at reliability data for Skoda models aged up to five years old. Where models are available in more than one body style, such as hatchback and estate, our data covers all versions. Reliability information for older models is in our most reliable used cars feature.
Most reliable Skoda models
1. Skoda Octavia petrol (2013-2020)
Reliability rating 99.3%
- Most common faults: Fuel system 6%
- Average repair cost: £0
- Typical time off road: 100% less than a day
The Octavia is the best-selling Skoda model around the world. Its popularity is buoyed by the fact that it's cheap to buy and run, well-equipped and more practical than rivals such as the Audi A3 and VW Golf. Add to that a choice of frugal but punchy petrol and diesel engines, and it's easy to appreciate its appeal.
Petrol versions of the previous-generation Octavia are the ones to go for if you're after a dependable family hatchback because they gain a near-perfect reliability rating. This makes them a much better bet than the latest version (see below), with just 6% suffering any glitches. All issues were inconsequential, too, because they didn’t cause any breakdowns and were put right in less than a day. All work was done for free.
2. Skoda Karoq petrol (2017-present)
Reliability rating 96.7%
- Most common faults: Non-engine electrics 5%, sat-nav/infotainment 4%, bodywork 2%, suspension 2%
- Average repair cost: 88% £0, 8% £101-£500
- Typical time off road: 64% one day or less, 16% more than a week
The Karoq is Skoda’s family SUV and it sits in the same class as the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai. Outside, it looks every inch the modern Skoda, but under the skin it shares a lot of mechanicals with the Seat Ateca and VW Tiguan. That includes our favourite 1.5 TSI petrol engine, which has strong acceleration and good fuel economy.
Petrol-engined Karoq models gain a 10% higher reliability rating than their diesel counterparts. They have a 15% fault rate, compared with 30% for the diesels. Even more importantly, 88% of petrol Karoqs were fixed for free, compared with only 43% of diesels. Almost all faulty cars could still be driven and two-thirds of them were put right in a day or less.
3. Skoda Kodiaq diesel (2017-2024)
Reliability rating 94.7%
- Most common faults: Exhaust 6%, non-engine electrics 6%, air-con 2%, brakes 2%, engine 2%, interior trim 2%
- Average repair cost: 73% £0, 18% £301-£500
- Typical time off road: 46% one day or less, 18% more than a week
Pick a diesel Kodiaq rather than a petrol model if you're after a dependable seven-seat SUV. There are two diesel engines to choose from: the 148bhp 2.0 TDI 150, which is gutsy enough to haul around seven people with little drama, and the 2.0 TDI 190, which has a fair bit more poke.
Whichever you choose, it should prove fairly robust; diesel Kodiaqs had a fault rate of 20% and exhaust and non-engine electrical issues were the most common bugbears. Almost three-quarters of cars that went wrong were fixed gratis, and around half were in and out of the garage in a day or less. Only 18% of faulty cars spent more than a week in the workshop, and the same percentage cost up to £500 to repair.
4. Skoda Enyaq (2021-present)
Reliability rating 94.2%
- Most common faults: Non-motor electrics 16%, sat-nav/infotainment 5%, battery pack 4%
- Average repair cost: 100% £0
- Typical time off road: 39% one day or less, 28% more than a week
The Enyaq is a fairly big family SUV (about the same size as an Audi Q5) that offers plenty of room for a family of five without breaking the bank. It comes with a choice of two battery sizes: 60 and 80. We prefer the latter because it has an impressive official range of up to 359 miles between charges.
The electric Skoda SUV isn't perfect when it comes to reliability, though. Owners told us 29% of their cars had some sort of issue, mostly with the electrics. However, Skoda covered the cost of all remedial work, and most cars were fixed and back on the road in less than a week.
5. Skoda Superb diesel (2014-2024)
Reliability rating 92.9%
- Most common faults: Engine 6%, exhaust 6%, suspension 6%
- Average repair cost: 67% £0, 33% £201-£300
- Typical time off road: 33% one day or less, 67% more than a week
Even though Skoda Superb is not as upmarket as executive car rivals, such as the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class, it's still a compelling choice because it is trimmed in high-quality materials, boasts a vast interior and boot and is exceptionally good value for money. The 1.6 and 2.0-litre diesel-engined models were the biggest sellers when new, so there are plenty of examples to choose from on the used market.
Although the diesel Superb has a fairly low fault rate of 13%, some cars were fairly costly and slow to repair, and that's why it sits below the Enyaq in fifth place in the Skoda brand chart. Two-thirds of cars were fixed at no cost to owners, but the rest cost up to £300 per fault, and two-thirds of cars were out of action for more than a week. However, diesel Superb models are a better bet than their petrol-powered siblings, which are the second lowest scoring model in the line-up.
6. Skoda Kamiq (2019-present)
Reliability rating 92.7%
- Most common faults: sat-nav/infotainment system 17%, engine 5%, bodywork 3%, fuel system 3%, non-engine electrics 3%, suspension 3%
- Average repair cost: 100% £0
- Typical time off road: 30% one day or less, 35% more than a week
Skoda's small SUV is a great all-rounder with a big boot, lots of rear space and a competitive price. It’s bigger, classier inside and more comfortable than the Seat Arona and Volkswagen T-Cross, but not as nimble as the Ford Puma. A mid-life facelift in 2023 gave it plusher interior trim and upgraded technology.
Although owners told us that 35% of their Kamiqs had a fault, most of the affected cars could still be driven and all were fixed for free by Skoda and its dealers. Around a third of issues were sorted out in a day or less, but a third took more than a week to put right.
7. Skoda Kodiaq petrol (2017-2024)
Reliability rating 91.8%
- Most common faults: Non-engine electrics 10%, sat-nav/infotainment system 10%, brakes 7%, bodywork 3%
- Average repair cost: 63% £0, 25% £301-£500, 13% more than £1500
- Typical time off road: 67% one day or less, 22% one day to a week
The Kodiaq was the Czech firm’s first large SUV and its first seven-seater. It has a classy, spacious interior and smooth, quiet engines. Petrol options start with the entry-level 1.4 TSI 125, which copes reasonably well around town, but the 1.4 TSI 150 is a better bet if you intend to drive long distances or frequently travel fully loaded. In 2018, the 1.4 engine was replaced by a 1.5 TSI 150 engine with lower emissions and similarly eager performance.
Petrol-engined Kodiaqs aren't quite as dependable as the diesels, and went wrong a little more often: they have a 23% fault rate, compared with 20% for the diesels. However, all the petrol examples that did go wrong remained driveable, and 67% were put right in a day or less. Although many cars were fixed for free, some cost their owners more than £1500 to get back on the road.
8. Skoda Scala (2019-present)
Reliability rating 90.5%
- Most common faults: Sat-nav/infotainment system 15%, brakes 10%, air-con 5%, bodywork 5%, exhaust 5%, interior trim 5%
- Average repair cost: 90% £0, 10% £301-£500
- Typical time off road: 80% one day or less, 20% more than a week
The Scala may be less well-known as its Volkswagen Group sibling, the Golf, but it shouldn't be overlooked because it's roomier and better value to buy. Its handling isn't as sharp as a Ford Focus or Seat Leon, but its ride is more forgiving over potholes, and if you pick the 1.5 TSI petrol engine it has pretty punchy performance.
The Scala was troubled by the same infotainment glitches as other Volkswagen Group models, and overall 35% of owners told us their cars had suffered a problem. However, most issues were sorted out for free and most of the remedial work was completed in a day or less.
9. Skoda Fabia (2015-2021)
Reliability rating 89.1%
Most common faults: Gearbox/clutch 25%, air-con 13%,
Average repair cost: 57% £0, 8% 29% £101-£200
Typical time off road: 33% one day to a week, 67% more than a week
The Fabia has been an extremely popular model with more than 4.9 million sold since its original launch in 1999. This third-generation version is a previous What Car? Car of the Year winner, and it was our Used Small Car of the Year 2021.
It's not the most robust Skoda model, though: owners told us that 38% of their Fabias had gone wrong, many with gearbox/clutch issues. While Skoda covered the cost of more than half of repairs, that left some owners with bill of up to £200 per fault. Not all cars were fixed quickly either: two thirds were out of action for more than a week.
Least reliable Skoda models
1. Skoda Octavia (2020-present)
Reliability rating 80.3%
- Most common faults Sat-nav/infotainment system 29%, non-engine electrics 23%, air-con 10% bodywork 10%, interior trim 7%
- Average repair cost: 97% £0, 3% £201-£500
- Typical time off road: 20% less than a day, 52% more than a week
The current Octavia is a great all-rounder, offering peppy performance and good economy from its range of petrol and diesel engines, and a well-appointed and roomy interior. The 1.5-litre TSI 150 petrol engine with well-equipped SE L trim is our pick of the range.
However, like many other Volkswagen Group models it has suffered with a high percentage of electrical issues that have sometimes been slow to remedy. We were told that 36% of cars had a problem, and more than half of them were in the workshop for more than a week. While most work was carried out for free, some owners had to find up to £500 per fault to have their cars fixed.
2. Skoda Superb petrol (2015-2024)
Reliability rating 85.6%
- Most common faults Non-engine electrics 14%, bodywork 11%, sat-nav/infotainment system 11%
- Average repair cost: 70% £0, 11% more than £1500
- Typical time off road: 30% one day or less, 48% more than a week
The previous generation Superb is a great choice if you want a spacious executive car. It's also better equipped than most rivals, and it rides and handles well, even if it's not the last word in dealing with twisty country lanes.
Unfortunately, petrol versions have a low reliability rating because they go wrong fairly often and they can be slow and costly to put right. Overall, 35% of the cars reported on in our survey had a glitch, with various electrical systems and the bodywork the main culprits. While the majority of cars were fixed for free, some owners had to pay more than £1500, and almost half of faulty cars were in the garage for more than a week.
3. Skoda Karoq diesel (2017-present)
Reliability rating 87.6%
- Most common faults Bodywork 15%, non-engine electrics 10%, air-con 5%, engine electrics 5%
- Average repair cost: 43% £0, 29% £501-£750
- Typical time off road: 43% a day or less, 29% more than a week
The Karoq is a comfortable choice among family SUVs. It has a composed ride around town and at motorway speeds, and its handling is s good balance between sportiness and comfort. There's only one diesel option, the 2.0 TDI 150. It comes with four-wheel drive and has plenty of oomph at low revs and up to motorway speeds. In fact, its 0-62mph time of 8.7sec makes it the second fastest Karoq in the range.
Diesel versions of the Karoq are far more likely to go wrong than petrols, though. They have a fault rate of 30%, according to our survey respondents. Almost half of faulty cars were fixed in a day or less, but some cost up to £750 in repair bills.
Reliability of Skoda models aged up to five years old
|Rank
|Make and model
|Score
|1
|2013-2020 Skoda Octavia petrol
|99.3%
|2
|Skoda Karoq petrol (2017-present)
|96.7%
|3
|2017-2024 Skoda Kodiaq diesel
|94.7%
|4
|Skoda Enyaq (2021-present)
|94.2%
|5
|2015-2024 Skoda Superb diesel
|92.9%
|6
|Skoda Kamiq (2019-present)
|92.7%
|7
|2017-2024 Skoda Kodiaq petrol
|91.8%
|8
|Skoda Scala (2019-present)
|90.5%
|9
|2015-2021 Skoda Fabia
|89.1%
|10
|Skoda Karoq diesel (2017-present)
|87.6%
|11
|2015-2024 Skoda Superb petrol
|85.6%
|12
|Skoda Octavia (2020-present)
|80.3%
How the research was carried out
To compile the What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, we asked thousands of car owners to give us the lowdown on how reliable their car had been over the previous 24 months.
First we asked them to tell us if the car had suffered a fault, and, if so, how much each problem had cost to put right and how long it had kept the car off the road. The responses for these two factors were weighted and added up for each make and model, enabling us to create a unique reliability rating for each.
The latest What Car? Reliability Survey contains responses from 29,967 people, giving us enough data to report on 199 models aged up to five years old from 31 different car brands.
About the report author
Claire Evans has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, working on consumer issues for a great deal of that time. After a stint as the advice columnist for Carweek magazine in the 1990s, she also spent six years working on motoring content for Which?. It is here she oversaw the running of the charity's annual used car reliability survey.
Claire launched the What Car? Reliability Survey in 2017, and since then has helped thousands of buyers choose the most reliable new cars and SUVs, as well as the most dependable used cars.