Most reliable used cars 2024: the best secondhand choices

The last thing you want after buying a used car is to be left on the side of the road waiting for a recovery truck. It's one of those scenarios that can make a purchase turn sour – and that's before you factor in repair costs and repair times.

To help minimise any of those problems, we've gathered a list of the most reliable used cars that are more than five years old, with data sourced from our latest What Car? Reliability Survey. This survey has a massive field of responses, with 29,967 motorists telling us about their cars, including whether they have – or haven't – encountered any faults.