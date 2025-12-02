Audi plots flagship luxury SUV to rival Land Rover Defender

There’s been no indication of technical goals at this stage, but it would be fascinating to see how Audi’s approach could differ from the Defender and G-Class.

For perspective, the Defender can be had with three engines – four, six or eight cylinders – two body styles and a multitude of personalisation options. It starts at around £57k for an entry-level Defender 90 hard-top, and stretches all the way to £148k for a no-nonsense, terrain-conquering Octa.

Standing as a slightly more premium alternative is the Mercedes G-Class, which can be specced with either a twin-turbo V8 or inline-six (both mild hybrids), or as an electric car. Pricing for the G-Class starts at £141k for the G450d, with the rorty, snorty AMG G63 costing upwards of £189k. If you’re wanting the green option, the G580 with EQ Technology will set you back £154k.

Audi’s new release will therefore need to tick several boxes: offer plenty of customisation to cater for a wide audience, sit somewhere between the Defender and G-Class’s pricepoints, and likely be the brand’s most advanced car yet. No pressure, then.

It has the makings of a mouthwatering three-way tussle at the top of the luxury SUV food chain. We’ll keep you posted when we know more…