2025 Land Rover Defender Octa review – a family SUV designed to go fast off-road

We got to test the Octa on a muddy, heavily rutted surface at speeds of up to 70mph and the beefed-up suspension tackled the forces with no problem at all. Indeed, it thumps around and jostles you in your seat in the process, but the suspension settles down quickly in preparation for what you throw at it next.

What is the Land Rover Defender Octa like inside?

The Octa is only available in the mid-sized 110 version of the Defender and while it’s only available as a five seater, it’s far more spacious for four occupants than in a Mercedes G-Class or Ford Ranger Raptor, while being much less of a squeeze for a fifth occupant.

There’s also far more space for luggage in the boot than in a G-Class and while you can throw things into the Ranger Raptor’s load bed and not worry about it getting dirty, you’ll need to keep it all tied down as well.

Otherwise, the Octa comes with sports seats up front, while the steering wheel gains shift paddles for the automatic gearbox and a drive mode button. The Edition One that is a limited-run model sold in the Octa's first year of sales, come with carbon fibre trim finishers.

If you want to know more about the Defender’s interior and practicality, read our Land Rover Defender review.

2025 Land Rover Defender Octa verdict

As the flagship model in the range, the Defender Octa is more impressive than its Range Rover Sport SV stablemate. It combines serious off-road ability with a huge sense of fun that you can also enjoy on the road.

Indeed, the Octa costs nearly £100,000 more than a Ford Ranger Raptor, but it doesn’t feel as unwieldy to drive and is far more luxurious. Meanwhile, the Octa costs significantly less than the Mercedes-AMG G 63 (at around £186,000) and is significantly more advanced both on and off-road.