Audi E-tron GT long-term test: report 1

Needs to Combine the thrilling drive you’d expect with a level of comfort and usability you might not

Why it’s here To see if Audi's electric performance car can also be a good everyday car

Mileage 1028 List price £88,555 Best price £72,980 Price as tested £92,700 Test range 322 miles Official range 383 miles Options fitted Technology Pack (£3195) and Kemora Grey metallic paint (£950)

16 October – More than just a pretty face

There’s a reason why few of us end up buying the supercars we pinned up on our bedroom walls as kids. It’s because, while they looked incredible on those posters, they would almost certainly be hell to live with.

Well, okay, the fact we can’t afford them probably has something to do with it, too. But ‘hell to live with’ is at least a factor.

It’s the classic ‘never meet your heroes’ scenario; better to not let reality ruin the rose-tinted image we’ve built up in our heads, right? However, with my new Audi E-tron GT I’m hoping to prove that you can have poster car looks and performance figures without the drawbacks.