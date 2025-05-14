Audi E-tron GT: £20,000 price cut thanks to new 576bhp entry-level version

If you’re in the market for a new electric performance car, you might imagine that you’ll need to fish deep into your pockets to put one on your driveway – but the new variant of the impressive Audi E-tron GT might just change that perception, as it’s keenly priced at £20k less than the next-cheapest model in the lineup.

Dubbed the Audi E-tron GT quattro, the new entry-level variant gets an overall power output of 576bhp and can shoot from 0-62mph in 4.0sec with its Launch Control system activated; without that extra boost, it puts out 496bhp in everyday driving. That’s marginally less punchy than a four-wheel-drive Porsche Taycan 4S, but it’s faster than the entry-level version of that car.

The new model also weighs around 30kg less than the next step up – the S model – which should make for some dynamic handling.