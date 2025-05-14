Audi E-tron GT: £20,000 price cut thanks to new 576bhp entry-level version
The new £88,555 Audi E-tron GT quattro will kick off the lineup at £20k less than the next-cheapest model...
If you’re in the market for a new electric performance car, you might imagine that you’ll need to fish deep into your pockets to put one on your driveway – but the new variant of the impressive Audi E-tron GT might just change that perception, as it’s keenly priced at £20k less than the next-cheapest model in the lineup.
Dubbed the Audi E-tron GT quattro, the new entry-level variant gets an overall power output of 576bhp and can shoot from 0-62mph in 4.0sec with its Launch Control system activated; without that extra boost, it puts out 496bhp in everyday driving. That’s marginally less punchy than a four-wheel-drive Porsche Taycan 4S, but it’s faster than the entry-level version of that car.
The new model also weighs around 30kg less than the next step up – the S model – which should make for some dynamic handling.
Powered by a 97kWh (usable capacity) battery, the E-tron GT quattro can officially manage up to 384 miles on a single charge – that’s a far cry from the 421-mile maximum range of the farthest-travelling Taycan and the 436 miles of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range, but it’s still very competitive.
Like the other models in the lineup, the E-tron GT quattro can charge at speeds up to 320kW, which makes it one of the fastest-charging electric cars on the market. In fact, Audi claims that 177 miles of range can be recuperated in just 10 minutes. To achieve that, though, you’ll need to be using the fastest chargers available.
The E-tron GT quattro gets some very small styling diversions in comparison with the S and RS versions of the car, with black air intakes on the sides of the bumper rather than body-colour ones.
Inside, you get eight-way adjustable sport seats, which come leather-wrapped if you opt for higher-spec Vorsprung trim. There’s also a panoramic glass roof, and the same infotainment system as in the other models in the lineup, which comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay as standard.
Boot space is unchanged from the S version, with 405 litres and an extra 77 litres of storage space under the bonnet. The Taycan is marginally bigger, but unlike the E-tron GT, that car is also available as an estate, with a slightly more usable boot space.
For an extra £20k, you can step up to Vorsprung trim, which adds all-wheel steering, a head-up display, plush leather furnishings and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system.
The E-tron GT quattro is due to arrive in showrooms in August. Prices will start at £88,555, which is just £300 more than what you’d pay for an entry-level Taycan.
