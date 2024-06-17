Facelifted Audi E-tron GT revealed: revised performance car gets up to 912bhp

On sale Winter 2024 | Price from £100,000 (est)

What does the updated Audi E-tron GT have in common with the President of the United States? The answer is one word: power. The person in charge of the US’ vast military and economic influence is quite rightly considered to be the most powerful human on Earth, while the RS E-Tron GT Performance is the most powerful production car its maker has ever built.

Indeed, with 912bhp available in range-topping, Audi’s range-topping electric performance car takes just 2.5 seconds to reach 62mph from a standing start. That’s only 0.2 seconds behind its Porsche Taycan Turbo GT rival – and that car has more than 100bhp extra to play with.