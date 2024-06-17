Facelifted Audi E-tron GT revealed: revised performance car gets up to 912bhp
Updated Audi RS E-tron GT performance car is the most powerful model Audi has ever made...
On sale Winter 2024 | Price from £100,000 (est)
What does the updated Audi E-tron GT have in common with the President of the United States? The answer is one word: power. The person in charge of the US’ vast military and economic influence is quite rightly considered to be the most powerful human on Earth, while the RS E-Tron GT Performance is the most powerful production car its maker has ever built.
Indeed, with 912bhp available in range-topping, Audi’s range-topping electric performance car takes just 2.5 seconds to reach 62mph from a standing start. That’s only 0.2 seconds behind its Porsche Taycan Turbo GT rival – and that car has more than 100bhp extra to play with.
Even the less powerful models in the E-tron GT range aren’t exactly slow. The standard car – the S E-tron GT – still gets 671bhp from its dual electric motors, with traction-enhancing four-wheel drive helping it to cover the 0-62mph sprint in 3.4 seconds. The mid-rung RS E-tron GT arrives 0.4 seconds quicker, thanks to its extra power (844bhp).
As well as updating the E-tron GT to go faster, Audi has also helped it to go further by increasing the energy density of its 105kWh battery. That means the new car can go up to 375 miles between charges according to official figures – substantially further than the old E-tron GT could manage, but not as far as the Taycan, which can do up to 421 miles using the same battery. For further context, the 108kWh battery in the Mercedes EQE AMG 53 allows for an official range of 357 miles.
Like the Taycan, the E-tron GT can now charge at speeds of up to 320kW, meaning a 10-80% top-up could take as little as 18 minutes if you use the fastest charging stations.
In an upgrade to the pre-facelift E-tron GT, the new car gets adaptive air suspension as standard, and drivers can stiffen or slacken its effects on the fly by choosing different driving modes. The E-tron GT Performance even has a mode designed for race tracks.
As before, the E-tron GT features four-wheel steering to both increase agility at higher speeds, and manoeuvrability around town, but now features a faster steering ratio – meaning you’ll have to turn the steering wheel less when going through corners.
Inside, the updated car features new sports seats, a new steering wheel with a flat top and bottom, and upgraded digital instruments which can show you more information on the status of the car’s battery. As an option, drivers can also specify a smart panoramic roof which can turn opaque in sections at the touch of a button – allowing you to bask in sunshine, for example, while keeping your children shaded in the rear seats.
While prices for the updated E-tron GT haven’t been revealed, we’d expect them to grow substantially over today's car, given the facelifted model's extra power – likely starting from around £100,000. That means the E-tron GT will continue to be more expensive than entry-level versions of the Taycan, and that you'll need a Presidential salary to afford one as a cash buyer.
This moving upmarket of the E-tron GT is no co-incidence, either, given that the upcoming Audi A6 e-tron estate car is due to be unveiled later this year, and will need to slot in below the E-tron GT.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Audi RS e-tron GT prototype driven >>
Best performance cars 2024: the thrillers to buy – and avoid
The best performance cars combine sports car-rivalling acceleration and engaging handling with impressive everyday usability, but which should you consider – and which are best avoided?
Lexus LBX long-term test
Back in January we named this small SUV as the best new car to buy in 2024 – and now we're backing up that verdict by living with one