2027 Audi A3 previewed: Family car goes fully electric

You should be able to charge the A3 quickly, too, thanks to the ability to accept charge at speeds of up to 200kW, with a 10-80% charge expected to take as little as 20 minutes if you use the fastest public charging points. This is an improvement on the 170kW rate that the Q6 e-tron can accept.

It’s expected that the new A3 will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps and spawn sporty variations equivalent to the current S3 and RS3 models, which will offer more performance and four-wheel drive. The latter is expected to race from 0-62mph in less than 3.8 sec.

Being a fully electric car, we can expect the new Audi A3 to look substantially different to today’s car, with a shorter bonnet, shorter overhangs and a longer body. Audi previously showcased what a next-generation A3-sized electric car might look like with its AI:ME concept, revealed in 2019. That car was designed for manoeuvring smoothly around tight city environments, and in production form would have counted the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID 3 among its key rivals.

Its new shape will make the next A3 slightly bigger than today’s car, which should result in more room for passengers to stretch out inside. Buyers will be able to choose between either a five-door hatchback or a four-door saloon, with the latter counting the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3 among its rivals.