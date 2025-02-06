Audi scraps naming system to split ICE and EV models
Audi models will now be badged based on size and segment to avoid confusion among customers...
Audi has reverted to a simpler naming strategy for its model range after its odd and even numbered system caused confusion among buyers.
Under the now-scrapped structure, Audi assigned odd numbers to indicate combustion-powered and plug-in hybrid models, while even numbers signified all-electric.
However, customer and dealer feedback confirmed the strategy didn’t create as clear a distinction between models as the brand had hoped. Now, under the reversed naming strategy, cars will be badged based on their size and segment rather than their method of propulsion.
The new A7, due to be revealed next month, will be the first to receive the new naming treatment, and will now don the name A6. The current electric A6 will be badged e-tron, with combustion-engined models being badged TFSI for petrol and TDI for diesel.
The new A4 and A5, however, will not undergo the same name changes – under the new system, a larger number equals a larger car, and while they’re very similar, the A5 is physically bigger than the A4.
Marco Schubert, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing, said, “This decision is the result of intensive discussions and also follows the wishes of our customers, as well as feedback from our international dealers. Our nomenclature now provides all customers worldwide with an intuitive orientation in our portfolio. We choose the names of our models in a way that reveals size and positioning at first glance.”
It’s not all change, though. Audi will continue to use ‘A’ and ‘Q’ signifiers to differentiate between traditional cars and SUVs respectively, followed by a number to denote the size of the model.
While there are no plans to retroactively change the names of any existing models, Audi does now have the opportunity to create both combustion and all-electric versions of the same car going forward – something which was not possible under the previous strategy.
Last year, Audi ditched another naming convention, which assigned double-digital numbers to denote power outputs.
