Audi scraps naming system to split ICE and EV models

Audi has reverted to a simpler naming strategy for its model range after its odd and even numbered system caused confusion among buyers.

Under the now-scrapped structure, Audi assigned odd numbers to indicate combustion-powered and plug-in hybrid models, while even numbers signified all-electric.

However, customer and dealer feedback confirmed the strategy didn’t create as clear a distinction between models as the brand had hoped. Now, under the reversed naming strategy, cars will be badged based on their size and segment rather than their method of propulsion.