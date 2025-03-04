2025 Audi A6 Avant revealed: new estate car gets mild hybrid power

The sole diesel engine in the line-up is a 2.0-litre with 148bhp; this also uses MHEV Plus technology, and is offered only with Audi’s quattro four-wheel drive system. All A6s have an automatic gearbox; no manual option is offered.

There are no plug-in hybrids in the launch line-up, but green-minded buyers do have the existing A6 Avant e-tron to consider for an all-electric alternative.

As an alternative to the standard steel-sprung suspension, the A6 Avant will be offered with sports suspension that lowers the ride height by 20mm, while an air suspension option enables you to stiffen or soften the ride at the touch of a button. Buyers can also choose between Balanced, Comfort, Dynamic and Efficiency driving modes, changing the suspension firmness, acceleration and steering responses to suit your mood, or to reduce fuel consumption.

Audi has yet to release any official economy figures, but the A6 is said to be the most aerodynamic Audi Avant ever, thanks to its slippery shape, and this should help minimise running costs.