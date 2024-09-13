Audi A6 Avant long-term test: report 7

Admittedly, that economy figure plummeted west of Dartmoor, but my overall figure doesn’t seem outrageous given the nature of the roads that we found ourselves on during the holiday. Cornwall is basically made up of two kinds of road: fast, undulating sweepers and medieval cart tracks with a loose dressing of Tarmac if you're lucky. And on the former type, the A6 Avant felt right at home.

In its Dynamic driving mode, which maximises accelerator response and holds the revs longer in each gear, the A6 can be made to cover ground very swiftly, and I imagine that explains where so much of my petrol went. Adjectives such as poised, balanced and fluid are the operative words, such is the way this smooth-riding, grippy machine flows from corner to corner.

A fair amount of fuel was digested, too, on Cornwall’s narrow, hilly lanes, which have more ups and downs than a dot-com startup company’s profit and loss chart. Some of them, though, were more than just steep; they were hostile to the A6 Avant in every way they could be. In places, we could hear the long grass that sprouted from the crown of the road as it roughly massaged the car’s underbelly, and the innumerable ruts caused by tractor tyres had us wincing as expensive bits of car made contact with the ground.

The A6 Avant is a long, relatively low-riding estate car, and for the first time in ages, I missed the higher ground clearance you get from an SUV, such as the Lexus RZ I had before. On these lanes, average speed dropped to less than walking pace.