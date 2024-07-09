Audi A6 Avant long-term test: report 3

The A6's engine, which is basically the same as that of the Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatch , has to work a lot harder in this bigger, heavier estate car . It copes well, though; it may be vocal when pushed hard, but it doesn't coarse or stressed, and that's more than can be said for me. My six-foot-five, 16-stone frame takes some motivation, and the Couch to 5K fitness programme – the final run of which I completed just before writing this – made me wish I was as good as the A6 at tackling long distances.

From the outset, when trying to tackle a five-kilometer run, setting a sensible pace was the trickiest bit. Too slow and I waste energy, too fast and my lungs can't keep up with my body's demand for oxygen. The Audi, though, seems to grow longer legs the faster it cruises. When I first took delivery, I had realistic expectations about the A6's fuel economy; it officially returns 36.2mpg overall, and if it could match the 35mpg that I can rely on my trusty 26 year-old Audi A4 to deliver, I'd be more than happy.

Imagine my surprise, then, when the A6 posted much better figures than that. In fact, at no point has it dipped below its official figure. My usual round trip to the office and back doesn't vary much in length from around 234 miles, but there's no telling what the traffic will do, and that means my average speed varies hugely. As with running, then, aiming for a constant pace isn't always easy. So, when I filled the A6's tank after one work one day and calculated that it had returned 41.4mpg since the previous fill, I was staggered. In fact, it's rare that it dips below 40mpg – amazing for a petrol-engined car that can turn in such a nifty sprint.