Audi A6 Avant long-term test: report 5

Its job is, obviously, to prevent me from leaving my lane and entering the path of oncoming traffic or colliding with roadside obstacles, and it does this by reading the road markings. The problem comes when those markings disappear. In my neck of the woods, there are plenty of roads that are wide enough for two cars to pass, but which don't have centre lane markings, and the car interprets these roads as single lanes. Of course, what I want to do here is keep left, but the car makes repeated efforts to fight against my steering inputs and bring us into the centre of the lane.

I'd much rather the system admit defeat and switch itself off when there's no dotted centre line. Then I could enjoy the A6's pleasingly weighted steering without the steering wheel squirming in my hands of its own accord.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Buy a new car with What Car?