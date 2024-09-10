Audi A6 Avant long-term test: Report 6

Fortunately, after that, all was quiet for a few months, until I found myself in a tight spot twice more in recent weeks. One evening, with the prospect of a long M25 commute home ahead of me, the A6 refused to unlock from the fob. I couldn't figure out how to get in manually with the key blade, either, because the owner's manual was locked inside the car. Happily, though, I knew how to solve the problem, because something similar had happened before.

A fortnight or so prior, having just faced a long M25 commute inbound, I had parked neatly (helped by the rear-view camera), gathered my bits and bobs and went to lock the car... and it refused. My inner technician suggested to check the cheapest fix first – the key battery. After lengthy fiddling, I finally worked out how to get the fob apart, and in the absence of a new battery, I just took the old one out and put it back in. And it worked.