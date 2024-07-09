Audi A6 Avant long-term test: Report 2

Why it’s here To find out whether an executive estate car can still cut it in a world that prefers SUVs, and to see if there's still a place for petrol power in these days of electrification

Mileage 1097 List price £52,280 Target Price £48,252 Price as tested £55,960 Official fuel economy 36.2 miles Test fuel economy 39.0 miles

20 June 2024 – Putting the boot in

It was my ninth wedding anniversary in May, and as has become traditional, my wife and I celebrated with a long weekend in Glastonbury – a great opportunity to put my Audi A6 Avant through its paces on a long trip.

Of course, with the A6 Avant being a substantial estate car, our holiday luggage was unlikely to make much of a dent in its luggage-carrying potential, and sure enough our soft bags, walking boots and wet weather gear (it rains in Glastonbury from time to time, you know), barely touched the sides. More of a test, though, was a Mk1 Ford Mondeo saloon bootlid. I had volunteered to pick this up from a local eBay seller and deliver it to a friend near Bristol, en route to Glastonbury. My diligent efforts at wrapping it for protection in transit served only to make it even bulkier, but manoeuvring it into the A6’s cavernous boot was childs play.