New Audi A5 revealed: classy coupé morphs into saloon and estate

The A5 joins the Mercedes C-Class in being controlled through voice or touch, leaving the BMW 3 Series to be the only car from the German 'big three' to offer a rotary dial controller.

Like a number of other car makers, Audi is including ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence as standard, meaning drivers can ask questions of their car using natural language – though you’re unlikely to be able to use it to place a bet on the outcome of the next football match. Drivers can also pay to unlock certain features only when they need them – for example, you might purchase automatic high-beam assistance ahead of a long night-time drive.

Elsewhere, the A5’s roster of safety and convenience kit includes adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition which can adjust your speed to match, and a driver fatigue monitor.

The new A5 will be offered in Audi’s familiar Sport, S line and Black Edition trim levels, with standard kit likely to include an electric tailgate, wireless phone charging rear parking sensors.

We've had a chance to sit in the new A5 and, up front, it is indeed extremely similar to the new Audi Q6 e-tron. Which in some ways is good, because the fundamental driving position is sound and the touchscreen infotainment system is among the most responsive out there.



But the old Audi A4 was better in terms of interior quality. It's not that the A5 is poor; far from it. There are decent materials throughout, it looks swish and it's reasonably sturdy. But the last A4 was exquisitely put together from high-class materials – it was demonstrably better than pretty much all of its rivals. This new A5 is good but doesn't stand out from the crowd in the way that older Audis used to.