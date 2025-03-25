New Audi A5 range grows with new £49k plug-in hybrid

Like many fully-electric cars, drivers are able to vary the amount of regenerative braking force the car applies by using paddles on the steering wheel. In its more aggressive settings, it can reduce the amount of times drivers need to slow using the brake pedal, and harvests energy to be fed back to the battery.

And like the fully-electric Audi Q6 e-tron, it can slow the car automatically regardless of whether the car’s sat-nav is activated.

The A5 e-hybrid has two operating modes which can be selected by the driver, or the car can automatically choose the best depending on the driving conditions. EV forces the car to drive using the battery alone; Hybrid will balance both power sources, but allows the driver to select how much electricity should be retained, for example, when entering a city.

Both the A5 hatchback and Avant estate are powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor which combine to deliver a total of 295bhp through all four wheels. Its 0-62mph time of 5.9sec matches that of the BMW 330e.