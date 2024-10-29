Audi S6 e-tron reader test team

At launch, in Edition 1 trim, the S6 Sportback starts at £97,500, with full matrix headlights and a panoramic glass roof as standard. But will a group of our readers be impressed?

The infotainment system makes use of AI technology to learn the features you use most often, along with a voice control system that can recognise more than 800 commands. The A6 and S6 e-trons should be practical, too; on top of the Sportback’s 502-litre rear boot, there’s also a small ‘frunk’ for storing the charging cables.

Age 44

Job Systems architect

Drives Audi A6

“I love the design of the S6; it’s exceptionally attractive on the outside, and I’m very impressed with how they’ve disguised its extra height over the old car by making the doors taller.

“Having two charging ports on the car – one on each side – is useful. It’s also good that Audi has listened to owners and put lights on both ports; my A6 plug-in hybrid doesn’t have a light there, so it’s difficult to get the cable plugged in when I'm charging it at home at night.

“There’s plenty to like on the inside, too. It’s great that the front sports seats have adjustable headrests; I’m 6ft 3in tall and find seats with fixed headrests can be incorrectly positioned for me.

“The centre armrest in the back is not as practical as that in my A6, though, because it doesn’t have a storage compartment, and you wouldn’t be able to use it as an armrest if you put drinks in the cupholders.

“The rear seats might not be comfortable for adults on longer journeys, because the floor is too high and there’s not enough head room. I often drive my parents around, and I’m not sure how comfortable it would be for them.