New Audi A6 saloon revealed: executive car gets mild hybrid power

You can have your diesel A6 saloon with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive – or ‘quattro’ in Audi speak.

The range-topping version is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine producing 362bhp. It also benefits from mild hybrid tech, which gives you an extra 24bhp of oomph when pulling away or overtaking. It’ll get you from 0-62mph faster than an E-Class PHEV, with an official sprint time of 4.7sec. This option is available exclusively with all-wheel drive.

If you like a sportier feel when you drive, then it’s worth noting that the A6 saloon comes with both optional adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering with quattro models. That suspension lowers the car by 20mm, and the all-wheel steering should improve precision and agility.

Some tighter window and door seals should improve sound insulation by up to 30% compared with the A6 saloon’s predecessor, Audi claims, making for a more comfortable drive.

Outside, the A6 saloon gets some sporty-looking air intakes below the headlights and a low-positioned grille. Digital LED daytime running lights are standard, with the option to upgrade to beam-shifting Matrix LEDs. You can also choose to have OLED rear lights, which are customisable, and can send messages to other road users if there’s an accident or breakdown ahead with the use of eight triangles across the width of the rear.