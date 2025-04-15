New Audi A6 saloon revealed: executive car gets mild hybrid power
The sixth-generation Audi A6 saloon has introduced more potent hybrid power, allowing it to run on pure electric power at low speeds...
Audi has gone through about as many changes to its naming strategy as Prince, but fortunately the new A6 remains exactly that – albeit with a substantial set of changes – and will arrive later this year.
Like the outgoing model, the new Audi A6 saloon will be available with three engine options: two petrol and one diesel.
Kicking off the lineup is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 210bhp. That’s just as powerful as the entry-level Mercedes E-Class, but that rival is assisted by mild hybrid power, and is quicker off the line. With an official 0-62mph time of 8.2sec, the A6 saloon could do with a bit more punch.
The sole diesel option is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, also producing 210bhp. But unlike the entry-level petrol option, this version is assisted by Audi’s 48-volt MHEV Plus mild hybrid assistance tech, which should help lower your fuel bills. And it stands out from many of its other mild hybrid rivals by allowing you to travel on purely electric power at low speeds.
You can have your diesel A6 saloon with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive – or ‘quattro’ in Audi speak.
The range-topping version is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine producing 362bhp. It also benefits from mild hybrid tech, which gives you an extra 24bhp of oomph when pulling away or overtaking. It’ll get you from 0-62mph faster than an E-Class PHEV, with an official sprint time of 4.7sec. This option is available exclusively with all-wheel drive.
If you like a sportier feel when you drive, then it’s worth noting that the A6 saloon comes with both optional adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering with quattro models. That suspension lowers the car by 20mm, and the all-wheel steering should improve precision and agility.
Some tighter window and door seals should improve sound insulation by up to 30% compared with the A6 saloon’s predecessor, Audi claims, making for a more comfortable drive.
Outside, the A6 saloon gets some sporty-looking air intakes below the headlights and a low-positioned grille. Digital LED daytime running lights are standard, with the option to upgrade to beam-shifting Matrix LEDs. You can also choose to have OLED rear lights, which are customisable, and can send messages to other road users if there’s an accident or breakdown ahead with the use of eight triangles across the width of the rear.
If you opt for S-Line trim, there’s some chrome finishing around the air intakes on the front bumper, and you get a larger grille.
The upcoming A6 saloon is 60mm longer than its predecessor, so it should provide slightly more space inside.
Speaking of the interior, the A6 saloon gets much the same treatment as its Avant sibling, with one large curved display combining an 11.9in digital display and a 14.5in infotainment touchscreen. That system comes with the ability to download apps like Spotify and YouTube, as well as having ChatGPT integration. We had no complaints when we tested the system in the Avant, but we always prefer the rotary controller featured in the current BMW 5 Series.
There’s the option to integrate a 10.9in passenger display, which allows for video streaming and satnav controls, and there’s a ‘privacy mode’ which means the driver can’t see the contents of the screen. That should be handy if you’re concerned about getting distracted while on the move.
You can also add a head-up display as an option, from which you can control infotainment and driving functions using buttons on the steering wheel.
If you’re big into your music, you can opt for a fancy Bang & Olufsen sound system. Top-spec models of the A6 saloon get additional speakers in the headrest, allowing for a full surround-sound effect.
You get plenty of standard safety kit, including adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, parking assist and automatic emergency braking (AEB).
With a boot space of 492 litres, the A6 saloon falls short of the offerings of the 5 Series and E-Class. That said, the rear seats split and fold in a handy 40/20/40 configuration. For even greater ease, you can opt for an electrified tailgate, which is activated when you kick your foot under the rear bumper.
The A6 saloon is due to arrive in showrooms in summer. Prices start at £50,560 – undercutting both the E-Class, but sitting at around the same as the 5 Series.
